What songs did Lorde perform at Glastonbury 2025? Complete setlist

Lorde performed a secret set at the Woodsies tent at the Glastonbury Festival 2025 on Friday, June 27. She played her entire new album, Virgin, which had been released early that same day.

Lorde, whose real name is Ella Marija Lani Yelich-O'Connor, took one of the TBA slots at Glastonbury on Friday. She had just released her new studio album, Virgin. At the festival, she performed all 11 songs from it.

The 11 tracks are:

Hammer

What Was That

Shapeshifter

Man of the Year

Favourite Daughter

Current Affairs

Clearblue

GRWM

Broken Glass

If She Could See Me Now

David

During her performance, the New Zealand singer told the crowd (via NME Magazine):

“This record took me a lot – I didn’t know if I would make another record, to be honest, but I’m back here completely free."

Virgin is Lorde's fourth studio album, maintaining her pattern of releasing one every four years. It is a raw and honest album that explores various aspects of her life. In an interview with Rolling Stone, published on May 15, she said of the album:

“There’s going to be a lot of people who don’t think I’m a good girl anymore, a good woman. It’s over. It will be over for a lot of people, and then for some people, I will have arrived. I’ll be where they always hoped I’d be.”

Through these 11 songs, Lorde opens up about her struggles during her breakup, her gender fluidity, her identity, and her relationship with her mother.

Lorde's performance led to the shutdown of Woodsies due to crowd

Glastonbury Festival 2025 - Day Three (Image Source: Getty)

While Lorde's performance was initially kept secret, rumors spread widely that she would be appearing at the Glastonbury Festival 2025. The singer fueled speculation by sharing a picture of the tent on her Instagram story on Thursday. This led to a huge crowd gathering at Woodsies on Friday.

Eventually, according to Somerset Live, the tent had to be closed off due to the crowd size. Authorities explained:

"We expect that there will be one in, one out queues on some of our tented venues, and on occasion it may be necessary to divert you around some areas when they are at capacity. Please listen to stewards and be patient with them."

They continued:

"When leaving our bigger arenas and venues, please remember there are lots of you. If you take your time the crowds will thin out and you’ll get out more easily. And when heading to stages remember, we have a lot of alternative routes to places, the shortest route will often not be the quickest."

They also suggested that people move to quieter tents and spaces such as Dragon's Tail, the area above the Tipi Field, the hill above The Park, and more. They added that tents like the Pyramid and West Holts were also expected to be packed.

