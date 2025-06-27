Who is Jim-E Stack? Lorde connection explored as Kacy Hill's viral TikTok sparks speculation among fans

American musician Jim-E Stack is currently trending after his ex-girlfriend, singer-songwriter, and former model Kacy Hill, posted a TikTok video that went viral. Stack, 33, is a lyricist, DJ, and record producer from San Francisco, now based in Los Angeles.

On June 26, 2025, Hill shared a 10-second clip of herself clapping and wrote:

“Let’s hear it for the man who ended a 6.5-year relationship while making a girl’s album, then started dating her.”

She further continued in the caption of her post:

“Getting out of that was the biggest blessing of my life, but also u guys teed this one up for me too well not to do this. Thank gawwwwd I’ll never accept crumbs from a man ever again.”

Kacy Hill's latest TikTok post. (Image via TikTok)

The hashtags #manoftheyear and #relationships also accompanied the post, which was set to the tune of New Zealand singer-songwriter Lorde's song, Man of the Year, which is the second single from her May 2025 album, Virgin. It was co-produced, programmed, and co-written by Jim-E Stack.

While Kacy Hill did not name-drop anyone, fans online have begun speculating that she was referring to her ex, Jim-E Stack, and his recent collaborator, Lorde, hinting at a potential infidelity on Stack's part.

Netizens comment on Kacy Hill's post. (Image via TikTok)

Social media users call out Lorde under Kacy Hill's post. (Image via TikTok)

Notably, Kacy later wrote in the comment section, "For the record, I'm very happy and moved on, but they just set this up too well for me not to partake."

Neither Jim-E Stack nor Lorde has commented on Kacy Hill's post.

All you need to know about Jim-E Stack and his connection with Lorde and Kacy Hill

Jim-E Stack was born James Harmon Stack in January 1992 in San Francisco, California. He has been a part of the indie pop, electronic, and hip-hop music scene since 2012.

Initially, Stack released his own studio albums, Tell Me I Belong (2014) and EPHEMERA (2020), alongside EPs, including Come Between (2012), It's Jim-ee (2017), and Promotional Only (2021). Jim-E also dropped several singles, such as Bubble Boy, Deadstream, Hyperballad (featuring Jana Hunter), With You (featuring The Range), Forgotten, and Jeanie (featuring Bon Iver), among others.

Since 2017, he has majorly shifted his focus to music production, engineering, and co-writing for other artists, including A$AP Rocky, Empress Of, Diplo, Charli XCX, Dominic Fike, Lola Young, and more.

In late 2019, Jim-E Stack crossed paths with Kacy Hill, and the two collaborated on several projects while also being in a romantic relationship. For instance, his 2020 single Can We from the album EPHEMERA featured Hill.

Later that same year, Jim-E produced seven tracks on Kacy's album, Is It Selfish If We Talk About Me Again, followed by another 11 songs for Hill's 2021 album, Simple, Sweet, and Smiling. Kacy Hill's early 2024 single My Day Off (ft. Nourished by Time) from the album BUG was also produced by her then-boyfriend, marking their final collaboration.

In mid-2024, Stack co-produced Lorde's song Take Me to the River from the album Everyone's Getting Involved: A Tribute to Talking Heads' Stop Making Sense. Subsequently, in August of last year, he joined as the lead producer of Lorde's 2025 album, Virgin.

During his May 2025 interview with GQ, Stack shared that Lorde reached out to him in 2022 before kicking off her Solar Power Tour.

“I think she was eyeing what would be next for her creatively. We hung and got along super well, and then after a leg of the tour, she came to my studio and we spent a week cranking out ideas,” Jim-E told the outlet.

He added:

““Then in summer 2023, she had some festivals booked and asked for me to help put together some remix versions of Solar Power songs for her live show… And I think once she finished that festival run, she was feeling creatively energised, though also in a scary new phase of her life – she had just gone through a breakup of a very long-term, significant relationship.”

The producer explained he visited Lorde in New York and started collaborating, which soon led to the development of Virgin.

While it remains unclear when Jim-E Stack and Kacy Hill broke up, he was spotted taking a stroll, sitting on a park bench, and chatting with Lorde in New York City in October 2024, sparking dating rumors, as reported by Mail Online.

Lorde had previously dated music executive Joel Little, not Justin Warren, since 2016. They were last photographed together in March 2023. Later that same year, the Grammy winner shared an open letter with fans revealing she was going through a "heartbreak."

Apart from Lorde's album Virgin, Jim-E Stack has co-produced Bon Iver's 2025 album Sable, Fable, with Justin Vernon recently. Rapper Aminé's new album, 13 Months of Sunshine, was also produced by Stack earlier this year.

