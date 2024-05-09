What is Tom Morello’s net worth? Guitarist compares Macklemore’s Hind’s Hall to Rage Against The Machine

Tom Morello, guitarist from the rock band Rage Against The Machine, recently likened Macklemore's song Hind's Hall to the political songs the band is famously known for. Rage Against The Machine's ethos is rooted in activism, with the band at the forefront of several politically charged moments.

On May 6, Macklemore released Hind's Hall to shed light on the students protesting on US college campuses nationwide. The protests first started in Colombia University, causing students to rename the institution's Hamilton Hall to Hind's Hall as an homage to Hind Rajab, a six-year-old Palestinian girl killed by the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) on January 29.

Tom Morello has been vocal about his support for Palestine, joining the students at Cal State Northridge as they protested the conflict in Gaza. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Morello reportedly has an estimated net worth of $40 million.

Tom Morello at a Pro-Palestinian Demonstrators Rally at USC (Image via Getty Images)

Tom Morello lent his support to Macklemore's new pro-Palestine song

Tom Morello was very vocal about his admiration for Macklemore's new pro-Palestine song, retweeting it on May 7 and dubbing it "the most Rage Against The Machine song since Rage Against The Machine."

Prior to that, Morello tweeted about the students of Harvard marching in protest to Interim President Alan Garber’s house, recalling a similar situation he encountered with the institution in 1986.

“In 1986 @Harvard threatened us as well with suspension for protesting apartheid S. Africa. Our response was similar. Well done. Univ. Pres. Garber emailed alumni today soliciting support for his crackdown. I wrote him back with a counter proposal: that he accede to the students demands & end the school’s complicity in war crimes. Problem solved.”

Alongside his activism, Tom Morello also founded Axis of Justice, a non-profit organization with the purpose of bringing musicians, music fans and grassroots progressivism for social justice.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Morello was awarded the Eleanor Roosevelt Human Rights Award in 2006.

Macklemore to donate all proceeds from Hind's Hall to UNRWA

According to Hiphop DX, Macklemore released Hind's Hall on Instagram and X, promising that all proceeds from the single will be donated to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) once the single goes live on streaming platforms like Spotify and Apple Music. The video had surpassed 25 million views on X at the time of writing this article.

The song showed Mackelore rapping over a stitched-together video of students protesting in various US college campuses, waving the Palestinian flag. It also showed the police corralling protesting students and removing them from their encampments in the quads.

“The people they won’t leave/ What is threatening about divesting and wanting peace?/ The problem isn’t the protest, it’s what they’re protesting/ It goes against what our country is funding/ Block the barricade until Palestine is free/ When I was seven, I learnt a lesson from [Ice] Cube and Eazy-E/ What was it again? Oh yeah, f*ck the police,” Macklemore rapped.

He then called out his colleagues in the music industry, accusing them of being complicit while Palestine is under attack. He demanded a ceasefire, accusing the system of white supremacy, racism and capitalism and alleging that Joe Biden had "blood on his hands".

Macklemore also addressed people confusing anti-zionism with anti-semitism, saying that several Jewish people are also joining in the protests to free Palestine.

“We see the lies in them, claiming it’s anti-Semitic to be anti-Zionist/ I’ve seen Jewish brothers and sisters out there and riding/ In solidarity and screaming ‘Free Palestine’ with ’em/ Organizing, unlearning and finally cutting ties with a state/ That’s got to rely on an apartheid system to uphold an occupying violent history been repeating for the last 75/ The Nakba never ended, the colonizer lied."

The Israel-Gaza conflict escalated after Hamas attacked Israel on October 7, leading to the death of over 1000 people and several more being taken hostage. The retaliatory attacks in Gaza have left over 34,000 people dead as the survivors struggle to find food, clothing, shelter and medical aid.