What did Willie D say about Cassie? Marc Lamont Hill disagrees with rapper asking why Diddy's ex-girlfriend was not on trial

Rapper Willie D recently shared his take on the ongoing Diddy trial and Cassie Ventura's testimony. In a post on his social media feed, Willie wondered why Ventura wasn't on trial if Diddy was being scrutinized. He wrote that it wasn't fair to use Ventura's young age as a "blanket excuse" for the choices she made.

The rapper added:

"Diddy and Cassie is a cautionary tale for men who use their money and power to abuse others. On the flip side, it tells younger women who will come after Cassie, no matter what you get yourself into... as long as you are young you won't be held accountable."

Willie D went on to highlight that, in his view, Cassie Ventura chose to stay not "out of fear," but because she didn't want to be replaced by another woman. He described Ventura as a "savvy home-wrecking opportunist who left Ryan Leslie for Diddy." He further claimed that Ventura knowingly chose Diddy even though he was with Kim Porter at the time.

Willie D ended the post by calling for Ventura to be locked up.

Meanwhile, Marc Lamont Hill publicly disagreed with Willie's opinion. In an episode of The Joe Budden Podcast, Joe Budden read Willie's post aloud, and Marc responded by expressing his disagreement with Willie's take on the case.

Marc Lamont Hill used an analogy to explain his perspective: he compared the situation to a person walking into a shady neighborhood at night wearing expensive chains and getting robbed. He acknowledged that while some accountability might lie with the person for being in such an area late at night, that is "not just the point." He added:

"You know, right and but when you get robbed, yeah, I would say you made some bad choices. But that doesn't negate the fact that... you should be able to do that."

Cassie Ventura said that she would give back the $20 million if that meant undoing the "freak-offs"

Cassie Ventura, who has been testifying in Diddy's trial since Tuesday, has repeatedly claimed that she was often forced to take part in the rapper's "freak-off" parties. Friday marked her fourth day on the stand as a star witness. That day, she referenced her 2023 lawsuit, which was settled for over $20 million.

According to Ventura, she would be willing to return all the settlement money if it meant she could undo her participation in the "freak-offs." On Friday, the defense team presented several messages exchanged between Ventura and Diddy, suggesting that the situation was toxic but not criminal.

Over the past few days, Cassie has testified against Diddy, revealing allegedly harrowing details about him and their relationship. She accused the rapper of assaulting her on multiple occasions. At one point during her testimony, she alleged that Diddy raped her during what was supposed to be a "closure conversation."

Meanwhile, Diddy has been charged with racketeering, s*x trafficking, and transportation to engage in prostitution. He has denied all of the charges. If convicted, the rapper could face up to life in prison. While Ventura's lawsuit has been referenced during the trial, it is worth mentioning that several additional lawsuits have been filed against the rapper in recent months.

In these lawsuits, many individuals have accused him of drugging and raping them. Diddy had denied all of these accusations as well.

