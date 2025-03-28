  • home icon
  • Music
  • What is Yella Beezy's net worth in 2025? Dallas rapper's bond reduced after he was charged with murder-for-hire of MO3

What is Yella Beezy's net worth in 2025? Dallas rapper's bond reduced after he was charged with murder-for-hire of MO3

By Akanksha Mishra
Modified Mar 28, 2025 10:40 GMT
Chris Brown In Concert - Charlotte, NC - Source: Getty
Chris Brown In Concert - Charlotte, NC - Source: Getty

Last week, on Thursday, March 20, Yella Beezy was arrested in Dallas, Texas, on charges of capital murder-for-hire. The rapper, born Markies Deandre Conway, was taken into custody in connection with the November 11, 2020, murder of rapper MO3, whose real name was Melvin Abdul Noble Jr.

Ad

Initially, Yella Beezy's bail was set at $2 million but was later reduced to $750K. According to Celebrity Net Worth, the DFWM rapper has an estimated net worth of $2 million.

Beezy rose to prominence in the late 2010s, gaining national attention with his 2017 single That's On Me, which peaked at number 56 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Yella Beezy featured big-time artists like 2 Chainz and T.I. in the track's remix.

The testimony of Yella Beezy's grandmother helped reduce his bail bond

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Following his arrest on March 24 - with a $2 million bail bond - Yella Beezy requested a lower bond. The hearing for his appeal took place on Thursday, March 27, overseen by Judge Gracie Lewis.

During the hearing, Beezy's grandmother, Alma Jean Alexander, testified that the On Fleek rapper couldn't afford his bail bond. After reviewing the case, Judge Lewis granted a bond reduction to $750K. The judge also issued an order prohibiting Conway from any contact with victims or witnesses, saying:

Ad
"You are to have no contact, direct or indirect, no threatening or harrassment of any victims or witnesses. If it's you or anybody on your behalf, there's going to be a problem. Do you understand that?"

Investigators allege that Conway hired Kewon Dontrell White to kill MO3. The late rapper was killed in an ambush-style shooting on Dallas's I-35 in broad daylight. According to reports, Noble was in his car on the interstate when White approached him with a gun in his hand and a ski mask on his face.

Ad
Ad

Upon seeing White approach, Noble got out of his car and started running in the other direction, with the former shooting him in the back several times.

A month after MO3's death, White was arrested in December 2021 and charged with the late rapper's murder. He is currently serving a nine-year prison sentence for firearm charges connected to the shooting.

This isn't Yella Beezy's first run-in with the law. Four years ago, the Motion rapper was arrested by the Dallas police on weapon charges. Later that year, in August 2021, Beezy was arrested on gun and drug charges. In November 2021, Plano police arrested him on a s*xual assault charge.

Ad

More recently, in July 2024, Yella Beezy was named as a co-defendant in a $50 million lawsuit alleging that the rapper beat up four men at a Dickies Arena concert. Besides Beezy, Chris Brown and his entourage were also named in the suit.

The Favors rapper's legal team later denied his involvement in the altercation, claiming that he was present at the concert but didn't participate in the brawl.

Edited by Shubham Soni
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी