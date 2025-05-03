When is the Atlanta Film Festival 2025? 2 Chainz set to premiere new short film ‘Red Clay’ at the event

Rapper 2 Chainz is set to premiere his new short film Red Clay at the Atlanta Film Festival. He co-wrote the film with actor and rapper Omar Epps.

The Atlanta Film Festival is slated for Saturday, May 3, 2025. Red Clay is directed by Christopher Nolan Jones, who won the best short film award and the Georgia Short Award for Glitter Ain't Gold at the 2023 Atlanta Film Festival.

This is the first time the one-time Grammy Award winner has made a film. He has previously done some acting in the TV Series BMF and the film, The Enforcer.

2 Chainz and Omar Epps share inspiration behind Red Clay

2 Chainz is one of Atlanta's most prominent figures. The rapper often uses music to highlight his struggles and his childhood in the city of Atlanta. Red Clay also takes similar inspiration, as he said in an interview with Variety, published on May 2:

“I tell stories through my music, always hoping people feel empowered to overcome anything. Red Clay’ is an extension of that. Atlanta is full of resilience, and bringing Nook and Bub’s story to life—everyday folks fighting to survive—means everything to me. Creating this with Omar Epps was truly legendary.”

Red Clay follows the story of a teenager named Nook, who is dealing with multiple things, including his mother's drug addiction. He has a friend named Bub, and they hope to change their situation and dream of a better life. However, they face immense hardships as they look to escape.

Omar Epps also spoke about his inspiration for writing this short film, saying:

“My inspiration to write this film came from the need to unpack brutal truths, and showcase the complexities of why black and brown communities normalize trauma. It’s my hope to inspire conversations which motivate people to have more grace, and compassion towards one another.”

Red Clay is set in 2003 and stars Christopher A'mmanuel as Nook. It also features Rutina Wesley and Jaylan Ragin.

2 Chainz set for album release this year with Statik Selektah

The rapper is set to release another album this year in collaboration with producer Statik Selektah.

NFR Podcast shared a post on their Instagram account on March 9, 2025, about the new album. They wrote that it will also feature the likes of Lil Wayne, Westside Gunn, Larry June, Mary J. Blige, and Ceelo Green. Selektah reposted this image on his account, adding that there will be many more features in the album.

This album has been in the works since 2023. At the time, Selektah likened it to Jay-Z's debut album Reasonable Doubt, saying (via Billboard):

“Our album is [done]. It’s in my phone right here. We brought it to heights that are like ridiculous. This is his Reasonable Doubt. I just can’t wait for people to hear it. It’s coming.”

2 Chainz and Statik Selektah first collaborated in 2016 when they released Smoke Break. They have worked on some songs since then, and this will be their first big album release.

The rapper has already released Life Is Beautiful in collaboration with Larry June and The Alchemist earlier this year.

