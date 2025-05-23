When did Brandon Bills sue DaBaby? Judge dismisses $4M lawsuit filed by DaniLeigh’s brother

On May 21, 2025, a judge dismissed Brandon Bills's $4 million lawsuit against DaBaby, whose real name is Jonathan Lyndale Kirk. Los Angeles County Judge Huey P. Cotton stated that the lawsuit was dismissed due to Bills' failure to properly serve court documents for three years.

DaBaby was sued by Brandon Bills—who is the brother of the rapper's ex-girlfriend, DaniLeigh—on February 16, 2022. Bills alleged in the lawsuit that he was attacked by DaBaby and several others at a San Fernando Valley bowling alley named Corbin Bowl when he was walking by.

The altercation was caught on video and published by TMZ. At the time, Bills said the attack was sudden and left him with injuries. However, DaBaby claimed that he acted in self-defense.

On Wednesday (May 21, 2025), Bill's attorney stated it was difficult to serve the rapper due to his international tours, to which the judge stated it only showed Bill's "lack of urgency."

"The only thing that made timely service difficult was plaintiff's own lack of urgency. Plaintiff's own briefing establishes lack of diligence," the judge stated.

DaBaby and DaniLeigh's relationship explored

DaniLeigh with her daughter Velour. (Image via Instagram/@iamdanileigh)

According to BCKonline, DaBaby began dating fellow rapper DaniLeigh in 2020. Their on-and-off relationship ended in February 2021, when DaniLeigh announced on her Instagram stories that she was single. On August 11, 2021, their daughter Velour was born.

In November 2021, the former couple went viral after a heated argument between them was broadcast on Instagram Live. At the time, DaniLeigh was breastfeeding their daughter.

In an interview with People in May 2022, DaniLeigh opened up about the incident. Calling it "triggering," she stated that she was worried about what would happen when her daughter sees the fight in the future.

"It was very triggering, and very sad. I wish it didn't happen because I don't want my baby to see that later on in life. But she'll grow to be her own person and to be able to take things in," she stated.

DaniLeigh also shared that she regretted not breaking up with DaBaby sooner, alleging he had cheated on her many times. She stated that while dating the rapper, she didn't focus on her music career and gave all her attention to him.

"I've learned to love myself so much more. Because I feel like I really did love him so much that I was just giving it all to him, all my focus, I didn't even focus on my career. The past two years, I haven't really done anything with my music," she stated.

On May 11, 2022, DaBaby responded to the interview via Instagram Stories, claiming DaniLeigh didn't reveal the "real reason" behind their breakup. He alleged that she was stalking his other child's mother and trying to ruin his relationship with his other kids.

"It's 'cause you was stalkin' my baby mama... I just didn't want you around me no more. Just like today, just about to have another birthday party for my princess and you done got on here lying, playing just like before, you affecting my relationship with my other children 'cause you causing stuff over there. You need to just stay over there where you at," he said.

Although DaniLeigh's brother Brandon Bills' lawsuit is dismissed, the San Fernando Valley bowling alley where the altercation occurred—Corbin Bowl—is now facing a negligence claim. As reported by Baller Alert on May 22, 2025, the bowling alley has filed a cross-complaint against DaBaby, and a jury trial will begin in October 2026.

