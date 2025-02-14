"When I walk into the gym, I feel like I'm fit" — Dank Demoss says she doesn’t see herself as overweight at times

Rapper Dank Demoss, aka Dajua Blanding, appeared on Sboy Entertainment for an interview, a clip of which was shared on her social media account on January 27. In the video, Dank spoke about her weight and experiences at the gym.

She explained that she didn't consider herself overweight while hitting the gym. The viral clip captured the rapper saying:

"When I walk into the gym, I feel like I'm fit. Or if I'm trying to do certain sh*t I feel like I can do it. And then I'm like "I can tdo this sh*t." But in my head I'm like 'Damn I can do it...'"

Although the clip was uploaded last month, it has recently gone viral, sparking reactions on social media.

Dank Demoss argued that bigger people should be accommodated just like people do for the LGBT community

On February 10, a new episode featuring a conversation with Dank Demoss was shared on the official YouTube channel of The Breakfast Club. During the interview, Demoss argued that society should be more accommodating to larger individuals, similar to how it accommodates members of the LGBT community. Dank said:

"Bigger people should be accommodated just like we accommodate the LGBT community."

The topic of accommodation came up when the rapper explained that she needed another chair to sit on during the interview, adding:

"This is what I’m talking about… accommodations."

Dank Demoss had also recently sued Lyft after a driver denied giving her a ride, claiming that he did not have enough space for her. As per NBC News, a lawsuit was filed in Wayne County Circuit Court in Michigan against Lyft and the driver.

Dank alleged that the driver violated "Michigan's Elliott-Larsen Civil Rights Act," which prohibits discrimination based on religion, race, color, age, sex, height, weight, and familial status.

The situation gained public attention after the rapper posted a video of the Lyft driver on TikTok on January 19, 2025. In the clip, the driver suggested that Dank Demoss book an Uber XL and mentioned having difficulties with a previous passenger due to their size.

The company later issued a statement addressing the situation, stating:

"Lyft unequivocally condemns all forms of discrimination—we believe in a community where everyone is treated with equal respect and mutual kindness. Our community guidelines and terms of service explicitly prohibit harassment or discrimination."

While Dank reportedly received a refund, she mentioned going through distress due to the situation. Her attorney, Jonathan Marko, argued that what allegedly happened to the rapper was illegal and felt it was "wrong."

The lawsuit against Lyft was announced on January 27, 2025. Meanwhile, the company revealed that they couldn't share further details of the case.

