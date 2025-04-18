When did Mike Patton last perform with Faith No More? Drummer Mike Bordin claims singer is “unwilling” to perform with the band again

The future of the popular alternative metal band Faith No More remains uncertain following recent statements from drummer Mike Bordin regarding lead vocalist Mike Patton's unwillingness to perform with the group.

On April 14, 2025, in a podcast interview with Let There Be Talk, the American musician, whose full name is Michael Andrew Bordin, best known as the drummer for the American rock band Faith No More, shed light on the band's fortune.

During the podcast, Mike Bordin suggested that the band's lead vocalist, Patton, does not want to perform with the band.

"So it's my take, my position, my statement on it is that he's gone from being unable to do the shows to clearly being unwilling to do shows with us," Bordin said.

The drummer's statement prompts a closer look at when Mike Patton last performed with the band. According to Billboard, the lead vocalist has not taken the stage with Faith No More since 2016.

Drummer Mike Bordin reveals Mike Patton's alleged reluctance to perform again with Faith No More:

The last time all members of Faith No More, including Mike Patton, performed together was during the Sol Invictus Tour, which began on April 15, 2015, in Vancouver, British Columbia, and concluded on October 25, 2015, in Sacramento, California.

Patton's final performance with the band took place in 2016, during a special appearance alongside Chuck Mosley, who also served as the band's lead vocalist during its earlier years.

On Monday, April 14, 2025, Mike Bordin appeared on a music podcast show with Let There Be Talk. The drummer shared his remarks on music and the band Faith No More.

During the conversation, Bordin, who joined the band in April 1988, recalled a time in 2021 when all band members were rehearsing for performances in Chicago, and Mike Patton did not show up for the rehearsal.

Mike Bordin further suggested that the band went on to check up on him and understood at the very first moment that their lead vocalist was unable to perform physically.

"It came to pass that when the gear was in the truck, when it was rolling to Chicago, 36 hours before we were supposed to be on stage, and our guy [Mike Patton] doesn't show for the rehearsal, the one rehearsal that we're gonna do," Bordin said.

In addition, Mike Bordin revealed that when they saw Patton's condition, the entire band decided they had to support Mike Patton and couldn't cancel the show. Bordin further suggested that they did not make arguments or force their lead vocalist, but something was beyond their control.

"We made the decision that, 'Look, we've gotta support our guy.' ... It wasn't even an argument... I mean, we did support him in our way, and whether that's perceived or not is beyond — I can't control it," Bordin added.

Furthermore, drummer Mike Bordin revealed that, over time, it became clear Mike Patton was not only unable to perform due to medical reasons but was ultimately unwilling to rejoin the band.

Bordin acknowledged that while the situation was emotionally difficult, the band respected Patton's decision, stating that they could not compel someone to do something against their will.

"And that's heavy. That's a big difference. That's a big difference. And we haven't really had much dialogue on it... It doesn't feel great to me... We were never gonna force somebody to do something that they weren't able to do," Bordin added.

According to Rolling Stone, the lead vocalist of Faith No More was struggling with mental health issues, particularly agoraphobia and alcoholism.

The artist canceled many projects due to health scares, including Faith No More's 2021 and 2022 tour plans and Mr. Bungle's 2021 tour.

Mike Patton has not reflected on Bordin's remarks yet.

