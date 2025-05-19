When did Mike Tyson bite Evander Holyfield's ear? Eve Holyfield raps a line from Big Yavo's 'Webbie Flow' that mentions the infamous incident

Evander Holyfield's daughter, Eve Holyfield, recently vibed to a part of Webbie Flow that mentioned Evander's infamous encounter with Mike Tyson, where the latter bit his ear. Eve posted the video on TikTok on May 18, 2025, in which a part of the aforementioned song was playing and she was seen vibing to it.

The lyrics of Big Yavo's Webbie Flow, featured in the video, went:

"B*tch, I was broke, I hurt my wrist, I had to ice this b*tch/ Baby, you so fine, let me bite your ear, I'm on some Tyson sh*t."

While Eve was seen vibing to the rap, her dad Evander sat with a serious face—until he broke into laughter in the end.

For context, in 1997, Mike Tyson bit Evander's ear twice during a match in Las Vegas. This led to his disqualification from the bout, a one-year ban, and a hefty fine. This fight was one of the most awaited fights between Mike and Evander. It reportedly was supposed to happen about a year after Evander defeated Tyson to win the WBA heavyweight title in 11 rounds.

Police reportedly intervened to separate Mike Tyson and Evander Holyfield in the 1997 fight

As aforementioned, in 1996, Mike Tyson lost an important match to Evander Holyfield and wanted to avenge it, as reported by FOX Sports. In June 1997, Mike and Evander were in Las Vegas for a rematch. Things took a turn during the third round when Mike bit Evander's ear and spat the chunk off. He then repeated it for the second time.

Referee Mills Lane immediately disqualified Mike Tyson after the match stopped following this incident. The outlet reported that police then got involved to separate the two boxers and their camp members.

Evander was soon taken to a hospital for further treatment. The outlet further reported that Tyson claimed that he was getting headbutted multiple times during the match before the ear-biting incident. However, the headbutts were ruled accidental by referee Land. Following the 1997 match, Mike gave an interview where he said:

"What am I to do? This is my career. I can’t continue getting butted like that. I got children to raise and this guy keeps butting me, trying to cut me. I gotta retaliate."

Later, Tyson was fined $3 million by the Nevada Boxing Commission. He also lost his boxing license, which later was validated. Tyson reportedly apologized to Evander for the incident. According to FOX Sports, Evander opened up about this incident and Mike Tyson's apology. Evander said:

"Well, I accepted his apology but when you look at it, is the person sincere? Only time tells that as well. But I don’t think that, regardless if a person apologizes or not, the [Nevada Boxing] Commission still has to do their job."

Furthermore, the outlet stated that the two later cleared the air and even started a business together selling cannabis edibles.

Evander's current reaction to the track in the TikTok video amassed massive fan attention. Many netizens complimented his sense of humor now that he was laughing at the infamous incident.

