When did Pretty Little Baby release? Singer Connie Francis claims it's an "amazing feeling" to see her old track go viral online

Connie Francis opened up about the recent success of her song, Pretty Little Baby, in an interview with People magazine (published on May 22, 2025). The 87-year-old claimed that it is an "amazing feeling" to see people enjoy her track years after its release, which has now amassed over 10 billion views on TikTok as of this writing.

Ad

Pretty Little Baby was released as part of Connie Francis' studio album Connie Francis Sings "Second Hand Love," which was released in 1962. At present, it is 15th on the US Bubbling Under Hot 100 and 160th on the Billboard Global 200. On TikTok, it is currently at the peak of both the Top 50 and Viral 50 charts.

While speaking about the song's resurrected popularity on social media platforms, Connie Francis revealed that she had forgotten about it entirely. In the interview with PEOPLE, she stated:

Ad

Trending

“To tell you the truth, I didn't even remember the song! I had to listen to it to remember. To think that a song I recorded 63 years ago is touching the hearts of millions of people is truly awesome. It is an amazing feeling."

The song has also attracted the attention of A-listers like Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner, who have put their own spin on the classic. While discussing the celebrity interactions, Francis said:

Ad

“It’s an honor. To see that they're paying homage to me is just breathtaking.”

When asked about why she thought Pretty Little Baby resonated with millions of people on social media, Connie Francis responded:

“ I think it's innocent and pure, and this is a time when everything is in such chaos."

Francis also didn't dismiss the possibility of a collaboration with one of the superstars despite not being very active on TikTok.

Ad

“It’s truly awesome. I never thought it was possible. It's a dream come true. To think that kindergarten kids now know my name and my music? It’s just thrilling!” she added.

Connie Francis reveals she almost left music to pursue a pre-med degree

Connie Francis (Image via Getty)

In her recent interview with People, Connie Francis revealed that she almost gave up on singing after a rough start to her musical career. In the mid-1950s, her first 10 singles reportedly failed to make an impact. Thereafter, she considered quitting music to pursue a career in the medical field.

Ad

Her career was revived after Francis' father convinced her to record the song, Who's Sorry Now. However, the songstress admitted that she doubted the song's potential in the era of rock 'n' roll. Hoping to avoid recording it at all, Francis left it until the very end of a recording session.

“We had only 16 minutes left. I said, ‘Well, that's a wrap, fellas. We don't have time for Who’s Sorry Now.''," she recalled saying.

Ad

However, her father urged Francis to sing the song. According to her, that recording went on to become a turning point in her life.

"I didn't have a style of my own yet. For ‘Who's Sorry Now,’ I didn't care how the record turned out, because I just wanted to get it over with! So I recorded it in my own style,” she added.

Ad

The song was appreciated by her recording label, MGM, and released in 1957. It was even praised by Dick Clark, who was acknowledged by Francis in her interview.

“Without Dick Clark, there would be no Connie Francis. He said, ‘She’s headed for the No. 1 spot!’ I knew in that instant my life would never be the same. And it wasn't,” she raved.

Ad

Francis went on to amass 15 Top 10s in the next five years, with hits across the world. She was second only to Elvis Presley and recorded songs in a multitude of languages.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pratyasha Sarkar Pratyasha is a Pop Culture and a European Football writer for Sportskeeda. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English Literature, and has over 3 years of experience in the pop culture industry. Throughout her career, Pratyasha has always emphasized detailed background checks, and believes in verifying all information regardless of how correct it may seem.



Pratyasha is an ardent admirer of Lionel Messi and has followed his journey since she was a kid; he inspires her with his dedication and humility. She has grown up watching, living, and breathing Satyajit Ray's cinema, which she believes is timeless. She loves Taylor Swift’s music and thinks she's a lyrical genius, and also admires Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, and Deepika Padukone.



When Pratyasha's off the clock, she enjoys reading books and listening to music. During the football season, she is usually busy watching football matches late at night when Barcelona are playing. Know More