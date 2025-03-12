When did Vivica Fox and 50 Cent date? Latter reacts to his ex's alleged BBL

According to the viral footage of 50 Cent's ex, Vivica Fox, she is speculated to have gotten a BBL at the age of 60. A clip of her at an event at the Beauty Empire Super Center outside of Houston has been making the rounds on Instagram. It was also uploaded on March 12 by Hollywood Unlocked.

Ad

Fox's ex-boyfriend and rapper 50 Cent uploaded the same video on Instagram, which is now deleted. He also wrote in the caption:

"Wait let me see."

He alluded to the rumors and the fact that Fox was not completely visible for the majority of the video.

The ultimate medical drama is HERE

Ad

Trending

Meanwhile, Vivica Fox had a publically known relationship with the rapper between 2003 and 2004. Reportedly, when the rapper gave Vivica a shout-out at the 2003 BET Awards, it was the first time he brought her up.

Exploring 50 Cent and Vivica Fox's relationship

Even though their relationship was brief, 50 Cent and Vivica's relationship was well documented. They walked the red carpet and garnered media notice in 2003. 50 Cent and Fox were also spotted holding hands at the MTV Video Music Awards.

Ad

Even though their dating rumour spread like wildfire, the two chose to remain silent. 50 Cent then released the song 21 Questions in March 2003. Given that the song's bars reveal the rap artist's private side, this only served to heighten rumours of a romance with Vivica.

Additionally, Meagan Good was featured in the video. Later, the rapper discussed his relationship with Fox on Howard Stern's radio program in 2003 as well. He alleged that the actress only wanted to date him for the publicity.

Ad

Ad

Moreover, he also said during the same that they made their relationship too public too soon and even answered enquiries about their private times. 50 Cent disclosed that he simply left her on the read without even ending their relationship.

By 2004, their relationship had allegedly soured, and both of them were making disparaging remarks about the other in interviews.

Fox also discussed why she believed she had been portrayed as the villain in the media following the split in an interview with The Tyra Banks Show in 2005. She told Tyra Banks,

Ad

"No, it wasn't the press… it was him!"

Ad

Furthermore, in a 2021 interview with VladTV, Fox referred to 50 Cent as "the love of [her] life." He said shortly after that he didn't mind hearing this from her, even though he had moved on.

In an interview with Kris Kaylin in 2021, he stated that Vivica A. Fox's remarks about him being the "love of my life" have not affected him. He further said that their relationship was ruined by intrusive paparazzi and that he was oblivious to the world when they first met. He continued:

Ad

"I'm never bothered by when she says that… At the time that we actually connected with each other, we were unconscious of everything else."

On the other hand, Vivica has previously been the subject of rumours regarding cosmetic surgery. She was also accused of having a swollen face or alleged procedure after a September 30, 2024, visit to The Tamron Hall Show. She denied the rumours at the time, commenting on Instagram:

Ad

"I'M SMILING & HAPPY! JEEZ! ZERO WORRIES! "I'M DAWLING GUUD!"

Notably, she hasn't commented on the rumours of getting BBL.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback