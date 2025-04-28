When was Young Thug arrested? Mariah The Scientist supposedly hints at release date for the rapper's upcoming album UY Scuti

On April 25, Young Thug released his first single, Money On Money, since being released from prison, featuring fellow rapper Future. Now, recently, Mariah The Scientist, his reported girlfriend, hinted at his upcoming album UY SCUTI.

As per Hot New Hip Hop's April 27 report, in an Instagram comment that internet user Kurrco uploaded on X, he allegedly confirmed the rumored album's release date. Mariah mentioned that on Friday, May 9, Young Thug's new album, UY SCUTI, will be released.

It will be Young Thug’s first release following his October release from prison. On May 9, 2022, he was taken into custody. He was arrested in Atlanta, Georgia, as part of a 56-count indictment about the Young Slime Life (YSL) gang.

Young Thug was charged in the indictment with co-founding and serving as the leader of the YSL gang, which was allegedly engaged in illegal activities such as drug trafficking, robbery, and murder.

Young Thug will reportedly release a new album

Following his release from prison in the YSL RICO case, this will be the first record released by Young Thug. According to the same Hot New Hip Hop report, Mariah The Scientist requested that her partner alter the release date. Meanwhile, the release date is yet to be confirmed.

On the other hand, the album will most likely see Future and a probable collaboration with Ken Carson. Additionally, Thug also opened UY Scuti's official store.

Moreover, on Wednesday, April 16, Thug unveiled the project's alternate cover image and opened the official UY SCUTI store. Addressing the same, he wrote on X, along with a link to the UY SCUTI shop:

"The time has come.. Red Planet.”

The online store offers a couple of bundles of album-related products in addition to a pair of vinyl and CD covers.

Furthermore, as per Billboard’s April 14 report, a billboard hinting at his new album's possible May release was seen during Coachella. With the May release date blacked out, the sign said:

"Universe has been too quiet… Until now. UY SCUTI..".

To honor Thug's attorney, Brian Steel, who defended the rapper in the YSL RICO case, there is even a “What Would Brian Do” T-shirt. The tune may be released on May 9, also the third anniversary of his arrest in the YSL RICO case.

As per another Hot New Hip Hop story from April 26, regarding his time in prison, Young Thug told GQ:

"I think I’m too big for jail... But I think, like, I’m not too big for God. God could put the biggest person in there. I feel like I’m taller than the jail. But somehow, he could just, like, squish me in there. I think it was, like, God, a God thing. Just showing me, like, you know, situations, real friends, and who you with, who with you, and how to move and how to be."

The reported announcement came after Thug released his latest single, Money On Money, featuring Future, a fellow rapper and long-time partner. The new song, which is a little under four minutes long, brings Thug's style back.

Money On Money, which is supported by a formidable production team that includes Southside, Wheezy, Beatzbyrrose, Dez Wright, and 9jay, hits with contagious intensity and gives Thugger and Future a stage to display their chemistry.

Meanwhile, the official music video for Money On Money is live and accessible on all major streaming services.

Since his release from prison, Thug hasn't put out any solo albums aside from a few features. However, as per the same Hot New Hip Hop report, Lil Baby has suggested that he, Future, and Thug collaborate on an album, claiming that the latter came up with the concept and that it is nearly finished.

Future and Young Thug previously worked together on the Lil Baby Wham song Dum, Dumb & Dumber. It was the first song released following Thug's release. Meanwhile, no track list for UY Scuti has been released as of yet.

