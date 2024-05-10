"Where did this beef come from?" — Netizens react to The Game trying to diss Rick Ross with a fake photo in police uniform carrying a chicken bucket

Amid the ongoing rap battle between Drake and Kendrick Lamar, The Game is trying to stir some animosity against fellow rapper Rick Ross. On May 9, the West Coast rapper tried to provoke Ross by posting a doctored image on Instagram stories of Ross in a police uniform running with a bucket of fried chicken in his hand.

The Game's post dissing Rick Ross (Image via @losangelesconfidential/Instagram)

The Game's Thursday antics have left hip-hop fans on social media to anticipate another diss battle on the horizon, with one person tweeting:

"Where did this beef come from? Is game plotting fake beef like he did with meek?"

Some claimed a new diss battle was unwanted and wondered if the new diss battle was a stunt for publicity and money.

"We definitely didn’t ask for this," one person tweeted.

"n*ggas saw how much streams drake & kendrick getting and all of a sudden everyone wants to diss everyone," another added.

"worst time to drop a disstrack ironically," a third person added.

Others were game for more drama, claiming to be ready for more entertainment.

"We don't need it...but we not gonna turn it away," tweeted one person.

"If you understood how entertaining Ross and Game are you’d understand why this is what we needed," chimed another.

The Game dropped a diss track against Rick Ross

The rap battle between Drake and Kendrick Lamar has brought many rappers out of the woodwork, ready to air their grievances about fellow rappers. The latest in line to join the club is The Game, whose target is Rick Ross.

Just hours after he shared the image of Ross in the police uniform, the rapper released a diss track titled Freeway's Revenge, on May 10. The first few lines of the track painted a graphic picture, with The Game rapping about cutting Ross' stomach and stuffing it with bricks.

The Game further dissed Ross for his physique, rapping,

"You twelve lemon pepper wings form a heart attack/ Akademiks, get this [expletive] a Ozempic starter pack"

He also addressed Drake and Kendrick Lamar's feud with the lyrics, "This ain't the Kendrick beef/ My Drake sing song shots ring out." The second verse fully focused on Rick Ross, with The Game accusing the rapper of bragging about his lavish expenses while keeping his health condition a secret, alleging that Ross was "popping pills" that were affecting his brain.

"He gon' tell us he got a key for every nigga he got locked in a cell/ He gon' tell us he just bought another crib, he livin' well/ But he won't tell us about his health condition, he sick as hell/ He poppin' pills, they startin' to fuck with his brain/ Seizures off the lean, Balenciagas shorts got the shit stains," he rapped.

The two rappers have picked a side on the ongoing feud, with The Game backing Drake and Ross siding with Lamar during the highly publicized beef.

Rick Ross has been vocal about his disdain for Drake, even releasing his diss track titled Champagne Moments in April, where he mocked Drake for his mixed heritage by referring to him as a "white boy." The Game was seemingly not a fan of Ross' potshots at Drake.

In an Instagram story, he wrote, "It be the fat n*gga wit the skinny legs always running they mouth," which many fans thought alluded to Ross.

Drake and Kendrick Lamar's ongoing rap battle has quietened this week following several disturbing incidents in Drake's Toronto mansion, The Embassy.

On May 7, a drive-by shooting incident outside the house injured one of Drake's security guards. On May 8, authorities arrested a man for allegedly trespassing on the property, and on May 9, there were reports of a second alleged trespassing incident.