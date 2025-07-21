"Where’s Kendrick’s jet"— Fans react to Drake giving a tour of the newly renovated Air Drake plane

Drake's private jet, called Air Drake, recently underwent some renovations, which the OVO rapper showed off to fans on a tour. In a video shared to X by @realalmightee on Monday, July 21, Drizzy tells the camera:&quot;When I first got my plane, I was in this hangar. It's, like, probably one of the craziest moments of my life. I actually didn't believe it until AJ told me, 'I'ma get you the biggest jet in the game, out of anybody. It would be you and the President, that's it'.&quot;As the video progressed, Drizzy took the camera inside his private jet, first showing off his private bedroom— with a double bed and a flatscreen TV, a Stake gambling center-cum-lounge, and three additional rooms.The tweet has since been going viral, 410K views and 6.5K likes, as of this writing. Netizens have been reacting to it, with one of them commenting:$$$ @milllionssLINKwhere’s Kendrick’s jet 😂The comment takes aim at Kendrick Lamar, who engaged in a rap battle with the Canadian rapper last year, exchanging multiple diss tracks with him. One of the tracks, Not Like Us, ended up becoming a record-breaking hit, also winning Lamar multiple Grammys at the 2025 award ceremony.Some netizens praised Drizzy for his wealth and success.&quot;The short ni**a can never relate. Only drake,&quot; commented an X user.&quot;This why they really mad! Can’t f**k with boy! 6GOD,&quot; added another.&quot;It's you and the president that's it *freezing face emoji* ,&quot; wrote a third one.Meanwhile, others expressed their appreciation for his private jet, with one pointing out that the rapper said &quot;Iceman&quot; at the end of the video.&quot;59 bags on the 767, this is heavy cargo,&quot; replied a fourth user.&quot;Bedroom being closest to the entrance is elite ball knowledge,&quot; posted a fifth netizen.&quot;This is insane,&quot; remarked a sixth one.&quot;Iceman at the end of the video,&quot; commented a seventh netizen.Iceman is expected to be the title of Drake's upcoming solo album, which the rapper announced some months ago, on his Australian tour.Kendrick Lamar is likely to testify in Drake's lawsuit against UMGDrake's viral private jet tour comes nearly a week after the rapper's defamation lawsuit against UMG witnessed a development in court. XXL Mag reports that both sides in the lawsuit, filed on January 15, shared their respective lists of people that they wanted to subpoena as their witnesses in the upcoming trial.According to the media outlet, Drizzy's legal team has mentioned 63 names on their list, including Drake himself.Other names are of Lucian Grange— the CEO of UMG, Stever Berman— the marketing president of Interscope, Monte Lipman— the CEO of Republic Records, Roc Nation, pgLang, YouTube, SoundCloud, Spotify, TikTok, Tidal, NFL, and more.The list also mentions Kojo Menne Asamoah, who appears to be MIA at the moment, with Drizzy's lawyers having hired private investigators to locate and serve him. Per the documents, Asamoah has been accused of employing &quot;covert tactics to promote the defamatory material.&quot;Meanwhile, UMG's list of potential witnesses is much shorter, including only nine names, including both Drake and Kendrick Lamar. Lamar's manager, Anthony Saleh, is also mentioned in it.