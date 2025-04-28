“Where’s the lie?”- Fans react as Billboard credits Anitta for expanding the boundaries of global Latin music

Brazilian singer Anitta has achieved another global milestone after Billboard recognized her for popularizing Brazilian funk. Anitta received Billboard's Vanguard Award during the Latin Women in Music event on April 24, 2025. Billboard referred to her as the leading artist who made Brazilian funk accessible to international listeners through its recent feature.

Several fans took over X to express their agreement with Billboard's recognition. An X user stated:

"Absolutely. Where's the lie?"

"The only and iconic queen of funk," another user stated.

"Because she's the only one!!" a netizen wrote.

The massive popularity of Brazilian funk has generated a flood of excitement throughout the fan base, solidifying her role as a pop star and cultural representative of Brazilian funk music.

"Kinda true honestly she's the biggest and the most influential Brazilian artist actually," an individual stated.

"the only one: Anitta," another individual wrote.

"Queen of BRAZILIAN FUNK," a fan commented.

Her collaborations with global artists such as Sam Smith, Bad Gyal, and Brray made Brazilian local music accessible to worldwide pop music audiences.

Anitta and the rise of Brazilian funk worldwide

Larissa de Macedo Machado, best known as Anitta, was born on March 30, 1993, in the city of Rio de Janeiro, where she developed into a music performer, composer, dancer, and business professional.

She earned national fame in 2013 through her successful song Meiga e Abusada, which led her to become one of Brazil's most recognized musicians. The artist achieved worldwide popularity through her musical style, which combines Brazilian funk with pop music.

The release of Downtown with J Balvin in 2017 marked her international breakthrough that placed her in the global music scene. The song Envolver from the Versions of Me album, which was released in 2022, accomplished a Guinness World Record achievement by appearing as the first solo Latin female song at the top of Spotify's Global chart.

Time recognized her as one of the 100 most influential people on the planet in 2022. Her Funk Generation album was nominated for Best Latin Pop Album at the upcoming 67th Grammy Awards while creating a historic milestone by recognizing Brazilian funk as a significant element in music.

In a conversation with Billboard on May 14, 2024, she discussed her bond to funk music, stating:

"Funk is ingrained in the culture of those who live in Brazilian favelas, where I come from, and has often been unfairly judged as lacking artistic value, even associated with organized crime."

She continued:

"It reflects the classism and racism that haunt our society. I'm part of a generation that embraced the rhythm, emerged from the favelas, and conquered Brazil."

Throughout her career, the artist teamed up with major artists, including Cardi B, Madonna, and Snoop Dogg. The global recognition earned by the Brazilian artist includes musical achievements and fashion awards, including the MTV Europe Music Award and the Latin American Music Awards. Through her platform, she actively advocates for LGBTQ+ rights while promoting body positivity and addressing social issues.

Through her influence, Anitta has contributed to Brazilian funk music becoming renowned worldwide. The artist utilizes her songs as a way to broadcast Brazilian sounds across the globe.

