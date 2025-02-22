Who is Audri Nix? Rapper accuses Kanye West of s*xual assault and being a "horrific human being"

On Friday, February 21, Kanye West claimed on X that he was being extorted by a woman, who claimed that Ye s*xually assaulted her. He attached a screenshot of a message that read:

"A girl that you introduced him to a couple of years ago contacted him today. She is claiming you s*xually assaulted her. She prefers to handle it privately but also prepared to go public. Would you like this to be addressed by your lawyer with her lawyer."

Ye wrote in the tweet that he didn't "give a f**k" as he was already "the bad guy," and that those who try to extort him will run out of money before he does. In a following tweet, the Flashing Lights rapper also name-checked Audri Nix as the girl.

Audri Nix has since responded to Ye's tweet, saying that it's not extortion "if you actually did it." Nix also clarified in a following tweet that she didn't ask for anything, just brought forth her allegations to his team.

Audri Nix is a Puerto Rican rapper, musician, and activist. Per HotNewHipHop, Nix was also reportedly a former flame of Kanye West in 2022. The two were first spotted together in Miami in early 2022. Not long after that, Nix released a track called Miami Beach - which featured the lyric:

"Who is that b**** on the balcony with Kanye West?"

AllHipHop reports that Audri later admitted to having written the song within 42 hours of meeting Ye.

Audri Nix made her musical debut in 2015

In February 2018, Audri Nix - born Adriana Nicole - was interviewed by PEOPLE magazine, where she spoke about developing an interest in music at an early age

Per the outlet, Nix was 11 when she first singing and playing trova - a traditional music genre in Puerto Rico. Audri learned about trova as part of her art program at her school in the southern town of Ponce.

After completing high school, Audri Nix, 17, moved to San Juan, obsessed with hip-hop and rap, where she started writing her own music and recording a couple of songs using music software downloaded off the internet.

Soon, Nix met her producer, Overlord, who "opened the doors" for the young artist.

In 2015, Audri made her debut performance at a local art festival in San Juan, called Santurce es Ley. The festival made way for her debut EP, El Nuevo Orden, earning Nix a spot at the SXSW in both 2016 and 2017.

Remezcla also recognized Nix's talent, adding her to the list of breakthrough Artists of 2015.

In 2017, Audri also made a cameo appearance in the music video of Piso 13, a song by the Puerto Rican rapper, Alvaro Diaz. Her songs talk about love, s*xuality, and female empowerment.

When asked about defining herself in the male-centric world of hip-hop and trap in the PEOPLE interview, Audri Nix claimed she only wished to be recognized as a talented rapper, adding:

"I don’t know how to feel about being in a male-dominated industry because I shouldn’t feel anything. Being a female inside trap and hip-hop shouldn’t set me apart. I’ve never felt less because I’m a woman."

Audri Nix accused Kanye West of being a "horrific human being" in her Instagram story

Enter caption Screenshots of Audri Nix's Instagram stories (Image via Instagram/@audrinix)

After Kanye West name-checked Audri Nix as the person "trying to extort'" the rapper, Nix screenshotted the tweet and shared it on her Instagram story, writing:

"Do you know the definition of extortion? Also, you're a horrific human being, and your daughters should know who you really are."

In a following story, Nix accused Kanye West of shaming another victim "that came forward", referring to Lauren Pisciotta, whom the rapper mentioned in his tweet. Audri concluded her story by writing the world didn't know what the Monster rapper has done to her.

Whether or not Audri Nix's s*xual assault allegations against Kanye West materialize in a formal lawsuit remains to be seen.

