"Who did it better?"- Internet reacts to Elmo recreating Taylor Swift's "The Life of a Showgirl" cover art

On August 12, Taylor Swift announced that she was going to release her next album, The Life Of A Showgirl. A day later, the pop singer dropped the album cover art that gained massive attention on social media. Now, Elmo had recreated the cover art that featured Taylor.The recreation by the furry red monster included his photo along with the caption on it that read "THE LIFE OF A SHOWMONSTER." The hilarious recreation of the cover art garnered attention from users all across social media platforms such as X.The photo got reshared multiple times on X. Many netizens then shared their take in the comments section. While some hilariously claimed that Elmo did it better than Taylor Swift, others wanted to know why the water was missing in Elmo's recreation.joelyn Jane @Joelyn45205201Who did it better? Mama pig or Elmoladidai (@ladidaix) 💋 see linkinbyeo @ladidaixElmo where is the water 😭😭😭JPH Arms @JpharmsI knew it elmo did it better than she did🤣🤣A lot of other comments flooded the platform.Albertor @SolAlbertorLooks better from ELMOアメン @ssinr_elmo really going full diva with the showmonster look this is next level parody energycaffeinemilktea 🧋 @caffeinemilkteaI guess Elmo doesn't like water 🫢In the original album cover, Taylor is seen submerged in water and wearing a diamond bikini. As revealed in the caption of the Instagram post that revealed the cover art, the photography duo Mert Alaş and Marcus Piggott had been behind the photo. Meanwhile, some netizens even compared Elmo's pose to the mummy pig's post.For context, a photo of Peppa Pig's mother was posted on their official Instagram account, in which Mama Pig could be seen in her "showgirl era." The caption of the post read,"Mummy pig in her showgirl era."Exploring more about Taylor Swift's upcoming album and the cover artTaylor Swift's The Life Of A Showgirl is set to release on October 3, 2025. On Wednesday, along with the album cover, the pop singer also revealed the detailed tracklist of the upcoming project. All this information about the upcoming album was shared by Taylor on her boyfriend Travis Kelce's podcast New Heights.The tracklist of the album goes as:The Fate of OpheliaElizabeth TaylorOpaliteFather FigureEldest DaughterRuin the FriendshipActually RomanticWi$h Li$tWoodCancelled!HoneyThe Life of a Showgirl featuring Sabrina CarpenterApart from the primary album cover, Taylor had also uploaded three other covers for the upcoming project. The pop singer appeared in an over-the-top ensemble in all three covers. According to an article by Artnet, Taylor Swift was possibly represented as Ophelia in the album cover.For the unversed, Ophelia is a popular painting by British painter John Everett Millais. The article even highlighted that one of the tracks from the album by Taylor Swift had been titled as The Fate of Ophelia. According to The Guardian, Taylor opened up about the music used in the project. She reportedly said,"Every single song is on this album for hundreds of reasons. You couldn't take one out and it be the same album, you couldn't add one. It is just right..."dani 🍹❤️‍🔥 @showboy89xhot take: this is one of the best album covers by Taylor Swift.She then additionally stated,"I wanted to do an album that was so focused on quality and the theme and everything fitting together like a perfect puzzle that these 12 songs for my 12th album – I feel we achieved that..."Fans are now eagerly waiting for Taylor Swift's upcoming album.