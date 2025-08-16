  • home icon
  • "Who did it better?"- Internet reacts to Elmo recreating Taylor Swift's "The Life of a Showgirl" cover art

By Aaratrika Bal
Published Aug 16, 2025 16:14 GMT
Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour - New Orleans, LA - Source: Getty
On August 12, Taylor Swift announced that she was going to release her next album, The Life Of A Showgirl. A day later, the pop singer dropped the album cover art that gained massive attention on social media. Now, Elmo had recreated the cover art that featured Taylor.

The recreation by the furry red monster included his photo along with the caption on it that read "THE LIFE OF A SHOWMONSTER." The hilarious recreation of the cover art garnered attention from users all across social media platforms such as X.

The photo got reshared multiple times on X. Many netizens then shared their take in the comments section. While some hilariously claimed that Elmo did it better than Taylor Swift, others wanted to know why the water was missing in Elmo's recreation.

A lot of other comments flooded the platform.

In the original album cover, Taylor is seen submerged in water and wearing a diamond bikini. As revealed in the caption of the Instagram post that revealed the cover art, the photography duo Mert Alaş and Marcus Piggott had been behind the photo. Meanwhile, some netizens even compared Elmo's pose to the mummy pig's post.

For context, a photo of Peppa Pig's mother was posted on their official Instagram account, in which Mama Pig could be seen in her "showgirl era." The caption of the post read,

"Mummy pig in her showgirl era."

Exploring more about Taylor Swift's upcoming album and the cover art

Taylor Swift's The Life Of A Showgirl is set to release on October 3, 2025. On Wednesday, along with the album cover, the pop singer also revealed the detailed tracklist of the upcoming project. All this information about the upcoming album was shared by Taylor on her boyfriend Travis Kelce's podcast New Heights.

The tracklist of the album goes as:

  • The Fate of Ophelia
  • Elizabeth Taylor
  • Opalite
  • Father Figure
  • Eldest Daughter
  • Ruin the Friendship
  • Actually Romantic
  • Wi$h Li$t
  • Wood
  • Cancelled!
  • Honey
  • The Life of a Showgirl featuring Sabrina Carpenter

Apart from the primary album cover, Taylor had also uploaded three other covers for the upcoming project. The pop singer appeared in an over-the-top ensemble in all three covers. According to an article by Artnet, Taylor Swift was possibly represented as Ophelia in the album cover.

For the unversed, Ophelia is a popular painting by British painter John Everett Millais. The article even highlighted that one of the tracks from the album by Taylor Swift had been titled as The Fate of Ophelia. According to The Guardian, Taylor opened up about the music used in the project.

She reportedly said,

"Every single song is on this album for hundreds of reasons. You couldn’t take one out and it be the same album, you couldn’t add one. It is just right..."
She then additionally stated,

"I wanted to do an album that was so focused on quality and the theme and everything fitting together like a perfect puzzle that these 12 songs for my 12th album – I feel we achieved that..."

Fans are now eagerly waiting for Taylor Swift's upcoming album.

Aaratrika Bal

Aaratrika is a celebrity trends writer at Sportskeeda, and she has also covered US Crime at for more than 1 year since 2022. She is a BA.LLB graduate and cites that it was her legal background that developed her interest in researching cases and ultimately becoming a news writer.

Aaratrika holds a strong 4-year writing experience in crime reporting and legal writing and believes in doing deep research through reliable sources on the web and social media platforms such as X and Facebook, to ensure complete accuracy in her articles. Her work has also led her to interview Mr. Nandan Kamath, the famous sports lawyer.

Aaratrika admires musician Lewis Capaldi and feels his groundedness is the most appealing thing about his music. When not researching crime stories, Aaratrika loves reading or watching anything related to the thriller genre, and listening to music.

