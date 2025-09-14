Who was Bobby Hart married to? All about Monkees songwriter’s family as he passes away

The music community is mourning the loss of Bobby Hart, a prolific songwriter behind several hits of The Monkees, who passed away on September 10, 2025, at the age of 86. While his professional legacy through collaboration with Tommy Boyce is fairly well-documented, his personal life, particularly his enduring marriage, was a cornerstone of his later years.

Bobby Hart was married to Mary Ann Hart, a musician and classically trained opera singer. They were married in 1980 and shared 45 years together.

MaryAnn Hart is known for her expressive musical and compelling voice. She has a successful career herself with notable albums including Shostakovich: Chamber Symphony and Songs of Henry Cowell.

An announcement made on the Boyce & Hart Facebook feed indicated that Mary Ann was his companion, going to Self-Realization Fellowship functions and meditation retreats. Both had deep respect for the lessons of Paramahansa Yogananda, founder of the Self-Realization Fellowship, and practiced Kriya Yoga.

In the tribute, she stated that even though Bobby Hart's songwriting communicated youthful energy, his spiritual “soul work brought happiness, contentment, and peace into our home.”

Along with MaryAnn, Hart is survived by his two sons, Bret and Bobby Jr, from his former marriage. He also has numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, extended family, and sisters, Deborah and Rebecca.

Bobby Hart's professional career explored

Robert Luke Harshman, better known as Bobby Hart, was born in Phoenix, Arizona, in 1939 and came to Hollywood, California, in the late 1950s to pursue music. From there, it didn't take long for him to get his first break, which led to a long-term partnership with Tommy Boyce. The two became Boyce & Hart, one of the most prolific songwriting teams of their time.

The duo wrote and produced many of The Monkees’ most popular songs, including (Theme From) The Monkees, Last Train to Clarksville, I Wanna Be Free, (I’m Not Your) Steppin’ Stone, and Words. Their work on these songs helped propel The Monkees to international fame, with the band outselling The Beatles and The Rolling Stones combined in 1967.

In addition to The Monkees, the pair also wrote hits for Jay and the Americans, like Come a Little Bit Closer, and wrote the theme for Days of Our Lives, the daytime soap opera. Bobby Hart also co-wrote Hurt So Bad for Little Anthony and the Imperials, and it was subsequently covered by Linda Ronstadt and The Lettermen. He also received a nomination for an Oscar in 1983 for Over You from the film Tender Mercies.

In addition to having a hit career as a songwriter, Bobby Hart was also a recording artist with Boyce & Hart, and had a Top 10 hit with I Wonder What She's Doing Tonight in 1968 before later teaming up with Monkees members Micky Dolenz and Davy Jones to form Dolenz, Jones, Boyce & Hart in the mid-1970s.

In line with his spiritual life, his family suggests that donations, rather than flowers, be sent to the Self-Realization Fellowship. A private memorial service will be held for family and close friends, and a public celebration will be held in the spring of 2026 in Los Angeles.

