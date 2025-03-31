CM Punk blasts The Beatles in rock 'n' roll pipebomb

CM Punk is on tour with WWE in London, and once again, his words have caused controversy. Punk is known to drop pipebombs in the form of harsh promos, but they have been relegated to wrestling for the most part. The Chicagoan is now mockingly being accused of committing an act of sacrilege by sharing his thoughts on a group of British rock icons: The Beatles.

Ad

The Beatles formed in Liverpool, England in 1960, and are widely regarded as the most influential band ever and pioneers who revolutionized popular music. Active for one decade, members John Lennon, Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, and George Harrison are the best-selling band in history with close to 1 billion units sold. Beatlemania took the world by storm, but CM Punk has never bought the hype.

The Fab Four are not fabulous at all, according to The Voice of the Voiceless. Jackie Redmond took to Instagram this week to interview various superstars, asking them to name something universally loved that they don't like. Redmond, who named Nutella, caught Punk at pre-show catering and was surprised to find another Beatles critic: Alicia Taylor. Punk's rant included an F-bomb to Sergeant Pepper, a reference to The Beatles' 8th studio album from May 1967.

Ad

Trending

"Just a bunch of... [Taylor: overrated] Yeah, overrated. 100% overrated. Phony boy band that was manufactured, and went through bulls**t phases. 'Oh, we're hippies now, we're psychedelic now!' F**k you, Sergeant Pepper!" CM Punk said.

Ad

Taylor told Redmond she believes many people claim to be fans of The Beatles because they feel like this is what's expected. The RAW interviewer commented that Punk and Taylor are cut from the same cloth and formed an instant bond, as the RAW ring announcer also does not smoke, drink alcohol, or do drugs.

CM Punk set for WWE SmackDown homecoming

WWE SmackDown will return to the Allstate Arena near Chicago on Friday. CM Punk is being advertised to appear in front of his hometown.

Ad

The Second City Saint is feuding with Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins ahead of their Triple Threat at WrestleMania. The Tribal Chief is also booked for Friday's SmackDown, but The Visionary is not, fueling rumors of a potential surprise run-in by Rollins.

SmackDown will feature Rey Fenix's debut as well. Officials have also announced B-Fab vs. Naomi, plus Braun Strowman vs. Jacob Fatu in a Last Man Standing match.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback