CM Punk lashes out during fan incident at WWE live event

WWE is half-way through its Road to WrestleMania 41 tour. The annual excursion regularly features significant happenings, both inside the ring and outside, positive and negative. CM Punk has had a varying relationship with the WWE Universe over the years, and another chapter in that saga was just written this week.

The Voice of The Voiceless is having a rowdy time in Europe. Punk and the Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes had multiple must-see moments at Sunday's live event in Nottingham, England. After pre-match happenings, the former AEW stars defeated Gunther and Solo Sikoa in the main event.

Punk teamed with Rhodes for the viral tag team bout after warning fans to respect others' personal space following Friday's SmackDown, and before pleading with fans over his hair during Monday's RAW. Seen below, footage has now surfaced that shows Punk apparently getting upset with a female fan after telling her to stop touching him. Cody was also seen expressing frustration with the touchy fan, which has sparked a hot topic of discussion within the WWE Universe.

Punk began the current tour with a Double Count Out against World Heavyweight Champion Gunther at a non-televised live event in Belfast last weekend. After Sunday's event in Nottingham, Punk worked a dark main event after Monday's RAW, teaming with Cody and Rey Mysterio to defeat The Judgment Day.

CM Punk set for WWE TV shows in London

World Wrestling Entertainment is set to wrap up its Road to WrestleMania European tour within one week. Friday's SmackDown and Monday's RAW will air live from The O2 arena in London, England.

CM Punk continues to collide with Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins ahead of their WrestleMania Triple Threat bout. The three will be on SmackDown for a contract signing in the ring. Punk is also booked for next week's RAW, but not confirmed for a specific match or segment. Reigns and Rollins are not currently advertised for the show.

WWE will return to Punk's homebase when they return to the United States. SmackDown on April 4 will take place at the Allstate Arena in the Chicago area, and the RAW Superstar has already been announced to appear.

