CM Punk visibly unhappy after fan touches his hair on WWE RAW; responds immediately

CM Punk wasn't thrilled when a fan touched his hair during tonight's WWE Raw. The former WWE Champion asked the fan not to touch his hair and mess it up.

On RAW, Punk cut an intense promo hyping up his match at WrestleMania 41. Punk will take on Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins in a Triple Threat Match at The Show of Shows.

While CM Punk was making his entrance, he hugged a bunch of fans at ringside, and one of them touched his hair. Punk seemed upset about it and asked the fan not to mess up his hair. Check out the amusing footage below:

Punk holds a big victory over both Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns. Back in late 2013, Punk took on The Shield in a 3-on-1 Handicap match. In a massive shocker, Punk managed to defeat The Hounds of Justice. A lot has changed over the past 12 years or so.

Punk will now face two of his ex-adversaries at WrestleMania 41 and wants nothing but to put both men down on The Grandest Stage Of Them All. The three men will sign a contract on the upcoming edition of SmackDown in London to make the match official.

