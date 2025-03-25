  • home icon
  • WWE
  • CM Punk
  • CM Punk visibly unhappy after fan touches his hair on WWE RAW; responds immediately

CM Punk visibly unhappy after fan touches his hair on WWE RAW; responds immediately

By Abhilash Mendhe
Modified Mar 25, 2025 03:46 GMT
Punk was hugging some fans when one of them touched his hair (via WWE
Punk was hugging some fans when one of them touched his hair (via WWE's X and website)

CM Punk wasn't thrilled when a fan touched his hair during tonight's WWE Raw. The former WWE Champion asked the fan not to touch his hair and mess it up.

Ad

On RAW, Punk cut an intense promo hyping up his match at WrestleMania 41. Punk will take on Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins in a Triple Threat Match at The Show of Shows.

While CM Punk was making his entrance, he hugged a bunch of fans at ringside, and one of them touched his hair. Punk seemed upset about it and asked the fan not to mess up his hair. Check out the amusing footage below:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Punk holds a big victory over both Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns. Back in late 2013, Punk took on The Shield in a 3-on-1 Handicap match. In a massive shocker, Punk managed to defeat The Hounds of Justice. A lot has changed over the past 12 years or so.

Punk will now face two of his ex-adversaries at WrestleMania 41 and wants nothing but to put both men down on The Grandest Stage Of Them All. The three men will sign a contract on the upcoming edition of SmackDown in London to make the match official.

What's happening between Michelle McCool and Mickie James? More details HERE

Quick Links

Edited by Rahul Madurawe
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी