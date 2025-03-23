CM Punk fuels rumors after refusing Cody Rhodes' handshake before match

CM Punk and Cody Rhodes are due for a big in-ring showdown. The former AEW champions shared the ring more than two dozen times during Punk's initial WWE run, and while they have had a few back-and-forth encounters since both returned to the company, they have not locked up since 2013. Now on The Road to WrestleMania 41, the rumor mill is wide open after a curious ringside moment between the two.

WWE continued its Road to WrestleMania 41 Europe Tour today at Motorpoint Arena in Nottingham, England. The tag team main event saw Punk and Cody defeat Gunther and Solo Sikoa. After Solo was inadvertently hit by The Ring General, The Street Champion retaliated by dropping Gunther. Punk then ducked a Samoan Spike, and dropped Sikoa into a CrossRhodes with a GTS. The Chicagoan then covered the former Tribal Chief for the pinfall victory.

The American Nightmare and The Voice of The Voiceless shared an interesting ringside moment today in Nottingham, and WWE cameras were there to capture it all. As seen below, Punk and Cody sat beside each other after their entrances, and Punk seemingly ignored Cody's handshake attempt. This incident fuelled rumors with some fans arguing that The Second City Saint did not see Rhodes' hand, while others were adamant that this was a deliberate snub. The respected veterans shared a laugh and a few words before CM Punk looked on at The American Nightmare entering the ring to an ovation from the fans in attendance.

Before tonight, CM Punk and Cody Rhodes last teamed up during SmackDown on November 29, 2013. Punk, Cody, and Goldust fought Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, and Dean Ambrose to a nine-minute No Contest, leading to the 12-man closer with The Usos and Rey Mysterio joining the babyfaces to beat The Shield and The Wyatt Family.

CM Punk and Cody Rhodes set for WWE RAW

WWE is set to air Monday's RAW live from the OVO Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland. Below is the updated lineup:

Cody Rhodes and John Cena will be under the same roof; CM Punk will appear live; Chad Gable vs. Dragon Lee; Jey Uso and a mystery partner vs. A-Town Down Under; Women's Intercontinental Championship Match: Lyra Valkyria (c) vs. Raquel Rodriguez; Intercontinental Championship Match: Bron Breakker (c) vs. Penta.

RAW will air live at 4 pm ET on Netflix instead of the usual 8 pm timeslot. Next week's edition of the red brand will take place in London, England.

