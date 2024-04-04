Ryback fires shots at CM Punk following Cody Rhodes interview

CM Punk and Cody Rhodes are going viral during WrestleMania Week for their takes on AEW. Ryback has now chimed in with shots at the current WWE Superstars.

WWE booked several top stars on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani to promote WrestleMania XL this week. The American Nightmare and The Second City Saint were among the newsworthy interviews. While Punk knocked Tony Khan and took shots at the company, Rhodes stressed his pride in his time in AEW and spoke fondly of the EVPs.

Ryback is one of the most opinionated wrestlers on social media. The Big Guy is constantly trending for his controversial takes on WWE, AEW, and anything related to pro wrestling. The former Intercontinental Champion took to X and reacted to a clip of Rhodes talking positively about his All Elite run.

"One guy is a good human being and wants the best for the business and the other is an egotistical, psychotic, lying, manipulative f**king c*ward. @CMPunk," he wrote in response to the clip.

Punk has not responded to The Big Guy as of this writing. His 11-year run with WWE ended on August 8, 2016, when he was released from his contract.

Ryback takes shots at Triple H

Triple H has taken criticism for years as the top superstar who married into the McMahon Family and then climbed the corporate ladder of the family business.

The Game has withstood the heat, and now he is generally praised for his job as WWE's Chief Content Officer. However, one former superstar recently took shots publicly at the 2019 Hall of Famer.

Speaking on his Ryback TV podcast, the former Nexus member made things personal by insulting the DX leader. The one-time Intercontinental Champion also admitted to being a fan of The Cerebral Assassin as a kid.

"Triple H is one of the most insecure... I'm telling you guys, he is so insecure. I'm talking from a talent perspective, from a physical perspective, from a mental perspective. This guy, I call him 'P***y Paul' for a reason. Like, it's not... I'm ashamed because he was one of my favorites as a kid. He's the biggest letdown I've... he's not what people think on any of this," Ryback said of Triple H.

The former Intercontinental Champion continued his rant on Triple H for several minutes, making controversial comments about Stephanie McMahon and her husband. The two have never wrestled, but they did work at the 2016 Royal Rumble together, which Triple H won.

