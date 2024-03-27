"This is how deep he's in" - Ex-WWE star accuses Triple H of being 'manipulative;' claims he was 'so hated'

Former WWE Superstar Ryback recently slammed Triple H for being allegedly insecure and manipulative.

The 42-year-old spent nearly 12 years as an active competitor in the Stamford-based company before leaving in August 2016. Although Triple H helped The Big Guy in the early days of his career, their relationship declined towards the end of the latter's WWE run.

In a previous interview with Keepin' It 100, the former Intercontinental Champion revealed that he and The Game had heated conversations before he left the promotion. On his Ryback TV podcast, he took several shots at Triple H, claiming The Game was insecure with a lot of talent and hated by several people.

"Triple H is one of the most insecure (...) I'm telling you guys, he is so insecure. I'm talking from a talent perspective, from a physical perspective, from a mental perspective. This guy, I call him pu**y Paul for a reason. Like, it's not, I'm ashamed because he was one of my favorites as a kid. He's the biggest letdown I've, he's not what people think on any of this," he said.

The former WWE Superstar added:

"He's like, he was so hated by people and he's brainwashed so many of you with this. But, like, he has, like, he is so insecure with a lot of the talent. Like, it's a real thing with this. Like, he's very manipulative. The guy decided to marry the boss' daughter to get into a position of power. Like, there's not f***ing, like this is how deep he's in. Like, he is as f***ing sh*tty as it gets." [49:49 - 50:38]

Ryback wants Triple H gone from WWE

During the same episode of Ryback TV, the former Intercontinental Champion addressed Triple H's future in the Stamford-based company, claiming The Game could be gone after WrestleMania XL.

The Big Guy believes TKO should fire all names connected to Vince McMahon amid the latter being sued for alleged sexual assault and sex trafficking by a former employee, including the former Chairman's son-in-law.

"There's more stuff that's gonna happen on this [Vince McMahon's lawsuit]. I feel like WWE (...) there's like that window, they're letting these people finish up within the window, maybe to give them their one last WrestleMania. I hope to God they clear out all these motherf***ers. Like, I hope they clear up some certain producers and the people I f***ing mentioned. Get rid of that f***ing loser Michael Hayes. Get rid of [Bruce] Prichard. Get rid of f***ing. Who's the other one up there with them? Just all the core f***ing pieces. There's Hunter [Triple H]. I want them all f***ing gone," he said.

After the departure of Linda, Shane, Stephanie, and Vince McMahon, Triple H is currently the only person related to the McMahon family who still holds a position in WWE. The Game has been the Chief Content Officer since 2022. Many fans and experts have praised his creative work.

