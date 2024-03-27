WWE giving Chief Content Officer Triple H his one last WrestleMania before letting him go is possible, says ex-star 

Former Intercontinental Champion Ryback believes Triple H and other WWE executives may get fired after WrestleMania XL.

Earlier this year, Vince McMahon left the Stamford-based company after being sued by former employee Janel Grant for alleged sexual assault and sex trafficking. Ryback believes other WWE names associated with McMahon, including his son-in-law Triple H, should also be let go.

On his Ryback TV podcast, the former superstar claimed the company might allow some prominent names to finish their last WrestleMania before firing them.

"There's more stuff that's gonna happen on this [Vince McMahon's lawsuit]. I feel like WWE (...) there's like that window, they're letting these people finish up within the window, maybe to give them their one last WrestleMania. I hope to God they clear out all these motherf***ers. Like, I hope they clear up some certain producers and the people I f***ing mentioned. Get rid of that f***ing loser Michael Hayes. Get rid of [Bruce] Prichard. Get rid of f***ing. Who's the other one up there with them? Just all the core f***ing pieces. There's Hunter [Triple H]. I want them all f***ing gone," he said. [31:31 - 32:01]

Other veterans addressed Triple H's possible WWE departure

Ryback is not the only wrestling veteran who believes Triple H's days in WWE are numbered. Former head writer Vince Russo also claimed The Game is currently in the "lame-duck seat" and would be gone from the company, especially after The Rock's return to become a TKO board member.

Meanwhile, former superstar Rene Dupree wondered if Ari Emanuel should fire The Game after the recent reports suggesting his wife, Stephanie McMahon, knew of her father's alleged relationship with Janel Grant.

"The latest news is Stephanie and Nick Khan both knew of Vince and the Janel affair. But Triple H's name wasn't mentioned. So, how can Triple H not have known if mean, if his own wife knew? You know what I mean? Why wasn't his name mentioned? Because that Ari Emanuel, he was reportedly saying that anybody that had knowledge of Vince and Janel having an affair would be terminated. Now, Stephanie, she's out of the company, Nick Khan he's still there, and Triple H's still there. But if Ari Emanuel is a man of his word, they should be gone, shouldn't they?"

While Triple H is still the Chief Content Officer, his wife, former WWE Chairwoman Stephanie McMahon, resigned upon her father's return as Executive Chairman in January 2023.

