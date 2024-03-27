Ari Emanuel firing Triple H and another WWE name amid the Vince McMahon-Janel Grant lawsuit should happen, says veteran

Wrestling veteran Rene Dupree believes TKO Executive Chairman & CEO Ari Emanuel should fire WWE President Nick Khan and Chief Content Officer Triple H.

Earlier this year, Vince McMahon resigned from the Stamford-based company amid being sued by former employee Janel Grant for alleged sexual assault and sex trafficking. In her lawsuit, Grant claimed four corporate figures were aware of the relationship between her and the former Chairman. Front Office Sports later reported that Nick Khan and Stephanie McMahon are two of the four unnamed corporate figures. A WWE representative denied Khan's knowledge of the former employee's allegations before the lawsuit.

Following Vince's departure last January, PW Insider reported that Ari Emanuel is willing to remove "anything and anyone stillmea remaining" who could potentially hurt the company.

Speaking on his Cafe de Rene podcast, the wrestling veteran wondered if Triple H knew about the alleged relationship between Vince and Grant since his wife, Stephanie McMahon, reportedly did. He also claimed Emanuel should let The Game and Khan go if he was a man of his word.

"The latest news is Stephanie and Nick Khan both knew of Vince and the Janel affair. But Triple H's name wasn't mentioned. So, how can Triple H not have known if mean, if his own wife knew? You know what I mean? Why wasn't his name mentioned? Because that Ari Emanuel, he was reportedly saying that anybody that had knowledge of Vince and Janel having an affair would be terminated. Now, Stephanie, she's out of the company, Nick Khan he's still there, and Triple H's still there. But if Ari Emanuel is a man of his word, they should be gone, shouldn't they?" [1:06:15 - 1:07:27]

Is Triple H's WWE career coming to an end?

Ex-WWE head writer Vince Russo also predicted that Triple H's days in the Stamford-based company are numbered, especially after The Rock's return as a TKO board member.

On his The Brand podcast, Russo claimed The Game is currently in the "lame-duck seat."

"He's in the lame-duck seat. Like, he's done. He's done, bro. From a wrestling standpoint, with [The] Rock in that seat, Ari Emanuel does not need Triple H whatsoever. Triple H is not on the board. Has never been on the board. [The] Rock is already moving [Brian] Gewirtz and his own writers in. You know, [The] Rock can bring in his old people, his own people, to replace the Shawns and the Triple Hs and whatnot. And there's a part of me that feels so sympathetic to Triple H because I see the writing on the walls. But then, bro, look at the other end of this. How many people did Triple H do this to?"

Former Intercontinental Champion Ryback recently stated that he does not respect Triple H. He also predicted that The Game will be fired soon, claiming his successor is already being groomed.

