Triple H's successor is currently being groomed; The Chief Content Officer will soon leave WWE, predicts ex-champion

Former Intercontinental Champion Ryback believes Triple H will depart WWE soon.

The Game took over the Chief Content Officer position nearly two years ago after Vince McMahon retired and left the promotion. Although the former Chairman returned later and sold the company, Triple H continued to serve his role. Vince recently resigned from his executive chairman position amid being sued for alleged sexual assault and sex trafficking by a former employee.

Speaking on The Ryback Show, the former Intercontinental Champion claimed Triple H and his wife, Stephanie McMahon, knew about Vince's behavior.

"I don't have respect for him. And everybody everyone wants to put him on this f***ing high horse, he's been with Vince and Stephanie, they all f***ing know. You think it's a f***ing accident Stephanie f***ing left? She knows. She's married to Paul. She talks to Paul every f***ing night. You don't think they know everything going on in the company? They know. They know but people are in denial," he said. [1:11:28 - 1:11:50]

As Stephanie had left WWE last year, Ryback predicted The Game would be let go soon, claiming his successor is currently being groomed.

"I think that it's almost like they're grooming whoever is gonna take over is probably in training as we speak with this to take over his spot. That is my belief with all of this. And that his time there is limited. Now, when that comes? I don't know. But I think it's gonna depend on what... Hey, maybe I'm wrong. Maybe they somehow cover up all the Vince stuff, this stuff goes away and they just stay." [1:12:11 - 1:12:33]

Wrestling veteran also believes Triple H's days are limited in WWE

Despite Triple H being praised by many fans and experts for his work since taking over the creative process in WWE, wrestling veteran Vince Russo believes his days are numbered in the Stamford-based company.

On an episode of his The Brand podcast, the former head writer claimed The Game was "done" after The Rock joined TKO's board of directors.

"There is a part of me right now, I feel sympathy for Triple H because, like, to me, right now, he's in the lame-duck seat. Like, he's done. He's done, bro. From a wrestling standpoint, with [The] Rock in that seat, Ari Emanuel does not need Triple H whatsoever. (...) [The] Rock can bring in his old people, his own people, to replace the Shawns and the Triple Hs and whatnot. And there's a part of me that feels so sympathetic to Triple H because I see the writing on the walls. But then, bro, look at the other end of this. How many people did Triple H do this to?"

The WWE Chief Content Officer recently made several big announcements over the past few days, including the US Express being inducted into this year's Hall of Fame and the company's YouTube channel receiving the Red Diamond Award after surpassing 100 million subscribers.

