Becky Lynch sends warning to Rhea Ripley after crashing interview

WWE's Road to WrestleMania XL is heating up in a major way with five days to go until the two-night premium live event. Tensions are running high after Becky Lynch and Rhea Ripley had a public brawl today.

The Man spoke with Ariel Helwani for an interview on The MMA Hour today. The Eradicator appeared later as a guest on the same show, but Lynch crashed the set after her daughter was mentioned. A brief scuffle ensued until the WrestleMania XL opponents were separated. Lynch took to X (formerly Twitter) after the incident and issued a clear threat to the Judgment Day member saying she will leave Lincoln Financial Field with Ripley's arm and her title.

"Thanks for giving me a target, Mami. I'm coming for your arm and the #WomensWorldTitle at WrestleMANia," Becky Lynch wrote.

You can check out Becky Lynch's X post below:

Expand Tweet

WWE has not specifically announced Lynch or Ripley for any matches or segments on tonight's episode of RAW. However, the Barclays website and the official RAW website have both champion and challenger advertised to appear.

WWE Legend knew Becky Lynch had "it" years ago

Becky Lynch signed her WWE developmental contract in April 2013, and since then she has grown into one of the biggest stars in the history of the business.

Lynch started out in NXT and her character evolved into The Man after finding success on the main roster. She was called up in July 2015, not long before Dutch Mantell finished up with WWE in the role of Zeb Colter.

Speaking on his Story Time with Dutch podcast, the former manager of Jack Swagger said he knew Lynch had "it" early on. He recalled how she was not afraid of how women were historically portrayed under Vince McMahon and that she was always willing to learn as a newcomer and never rubbed people the wrong way.

"I could tell then she had it! Because it's the way sometimes, it's not what they do in the ring, it's also what they do in presenting themselves outside the ring. And leave all the Vince stuff out, but the girl was willing to learn the business. Talking to the right guys, talking to them... she didn't ruffle any feathers and that's what newcomers should do, they should seek knowledge from everybody. I think Becky did a great job at that," Dutch Mantell said. [From 1:02:00 to 1:02:37]

You can watch his comments in the video below:

Becky Lynch will challenge Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship at WrestleMania XL next weekend. This will be their first official televised singles bout for WWE.

Poll : Who will win at WrestleMania XL? Current WWE Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley The challenger Becky Lynch 0 votes View Discussion