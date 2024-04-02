Becky Lynch crashes interview; starts fight with Rhea Ripley ahead of WWE RAW

Becky Lynch crashed Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley's interview today and started a fight ahead of tonight's episode of WWE RAW.

The Man won the Women's Elimination Chamber match last month to earn a shot at Rhea Ripley this weekend at WrestleMania XL. The rivalry between the two WWE Superstars has gotten personal as of late on WWE RAW, as Ripley referenced Lynch's daughter on live television.

Rhea Ripley was a guest on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani but the interview did not go as planned. Becky Lynch called in and noted that she was outside the building where the interview was filmed in New York. She was let in and went after Ripley before security broke it up. You can check out their fight in the post below.

Rhea Ripley on why she referenced Becky Lynch's daughter on WWE RAW

Rhea Ripley took matters to another level when she claimed Becky Lynch's daughter would be calling her "Mami" after she defeats The Man at WrestleMania.

During her appearance on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, Ripley claimed that she has always been respectful to The Man. Helwani pointed out that she just mentioned Lynch's daughter on WWE RAW and most people would view that as a sign of disrespect.

"I understand. But at the end of the day, I feel like I just wasn't getting through to her [Becky Lynch]. Like I said, I wanted her attention. It is easy to get everyone else's attention, I wanted her attention. So what is the best way to get her attention? I mean, there is no better way than bringing up her daughter and I'm done being respectful at this point. I really am, because I want to see that fighting Becky that I know is there deep down inside. I want her to realize that I could have done all of these things and I chose not to. But, if driven to that point, I will," she said.

Rhea Ripley defeated Charlotte Flair to become champion at WrestleMania 39. It will be interesting to see if she can defeat Becky Lynch at WWE WrestleMania XL to continue her historic title reign.

