Becky Lynch breaks down in tears on WWE RAW; Rhea Ripley finally takes it too far

Rhea Ripley takes on Becky Lynch next weekend at WrestleMania. The Eradicator delivered a promo for WWE RAW this week ahead of the match.

She claimed that she wasn't getting Lynch's full attention, leading to the latter heading out and the two women getting into a heated exchange. Rhea then mentioned Becky's daughter and claimed that after WrestleMania, Lynch would be forced to sit at home and watch her call Ripley "Mami."

This seemed too much for Lynch, who then got emotional as she explained how good a mother she was. It hurt her that her father was never able to meet her daughter. She claimed that he would be most proud of the mother she had become and that this wasn't a joke to her.

Expand Tweet

As expected, the segment then got physical, with Lynch attacking Dominik Mysterio before being taken down by Ripley. The women brawled on the outside before separating, but it seemed that Rhea had finally crossed the line.

Family is a major thing in WWE, and what the current Bloodline story is about, so this appears to have injected some new life into the feud.

Becky Lynch has made it clear that her family means everything to her

Becky Lynch tries to be private with her family, but there are some parts that she cannot hide from the spotlight. Her husband, Seth Rollins, and daughter, Roux, are always on the road with her. She allows the WWE Universe to see some parts of her life behind closed doors.

It has always been clear that family comes first for Becky Lynch. This is the first time she has allowed herself to be this vulnerable about her family in a promo.

This could be seen as a weakness from The Man ahead of one of the biggest matches of her career, or she could have unlocked a new passion that could help her overcome Rhea Ripley and end a title reign that has lasted almost an entire calendar year.

Poll : Did Rhea Ripley take it too far? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion