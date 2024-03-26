  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Becky Lynch
  • Becky Lynch left in tears on RAW and attacks 26-year-old male superstar

Becky Lynch left in tears on RAW and attacks 26-year-old male superstar

By Rohit Nath
Modified Mar 26, 2024 07:56 IST
An emotional segment for The Man on RAW
An emotional segment for The Man on RAW [Images via WWE on Fox Twitter]

Becky Lynch was involved in an emotional promo on WWE RAW this week and was left in tears for a comment made by her rival. She also attacked a male superstar by nearly knocking him out clean.

This week on RAW, Lynch confronted her opponent at WrestleMania 40 Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley. Dominik Mysterio accompanied the champion as usual.

After Rhea Ripley made a cruel comment referencing Becky Lynch's daughter Roux, The Man was left in tears and said that her father never got to meet his granddaughter but would be proud of the mother she has become.

She would also go on to attack the 26-year-old Dominik and almost knocked him out.

Rhea Ripley responded by attacking her in return, but the segment devolved into a brawl between the champion and challenger, with Dominik being forced to separate Ripley.

It added a personal element to the feud and intensified it ahead of one of the biggest Women's WrestleMania matches in WWE history.

Currently, Ripley may still be the favorite to retain her championship at WrestleMania 40. She has been dominant throughout the last year.