Becky Lynch breaks silence after WWE Elimination Chamber win

WWE Superstar Becky Lynch took to social media and sent a message to Rhea Ripley after winning the Women's Elimination Chamber match.

The former RAW Women's Champion went up against Liv Morgan, Tiffany Stratton, Bianca Belair, Raquel Rodriguez, and Naomi inside the brutal chamber. Halfway through the match, everyone imagined that it would be The Buff Barbie who would win the six-woman contest since fans were cheering loudly for her.

However, Stratton was eliminated by Morgan. The 29-year-old female star's signature roll-up on The EST of WWE ignited the crowd's hope. But then, The Man stole the show with a lightning-fast Manhandle Slam on Morgan, securing her spot for WrestleMania 40.

After winning the Women's Chamber bout, Lynch shared a video on X (formerly Twitter) where she watched Ripley celebrating her win over Nia Jax in the main event of Elimination Chamber.

In the clip, Big Time Becks told Mami to enjoy her fireworks for now because she was heading to The Showcase of the Immortals for the Women's World Championship.

"See you in Philly, @RheaRipley_WWE. #WrestleMANia," she wrote.

Seth Rollins sends a message to Becky Lynch after WWE Elimination Chamber

WWE star Seth Rollins could not control his excitement after seeing his wife rise and shine at the Optus Stadium.

Even though The Visionary did not compete at the premium live event in Australia, he made an on-screen appearance. Rollins, alongside Cody Rhodes, was invited to The Grayson Waller Effect show, as Waller was accompanied by co-host Austin Theory.

The World Heavyweight Champion also provided a huge update on his injury, stating he would be medically cleared in just a few days. After Becky Lynch emerged victorious in the Women's Elimination Chamber, Seth Rollins shared his proud reaction on X.

The WWE Universe is excited to see how events unfold between Mami and The Man on the Road to WrestleMania 40.

