"It's like two different people; he's like a grandfather" - Becky Lynch reacts to allegations against former WWE CEO

WWE RAW Superstar Becky Lynch has shared her honest thoughts on recent accusations against Vince McMahon.

Former WWE CEO Vince McMahon is no longer with the company after ex-employee Janel Grant accused him of sex trafficking. The lawsuit has invited varied reactions from the pro wrestling world, with several top names, including John Cena, Triple H, and Randy Orton, sharing their thoughts on it.

In an interview with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, Becky Lynch said the allegations against McMahon were terrible. However, she explained how the 78-year-old positively influenced her life as a mentor.

"Those allegations are horrible. It's so hard to listen to because that's not my experience. He was so good to me, and Vince had a genius about him. He was not the easiest to work with, but he had also lived an extremely interesting life in terms of what he built, so I like learning from him. I like talking to him, and he is responsible for all of the things in my life by building WWE."

Lynch further mentioned that her former boss always treated her with respect and called the latter a "grandfather" figure. The Man added that it was unfortunate if someone had an unpleasant experience with McMahon.

"We would've had some ups and downs but he was always good to me as a person and always treated me with respect. I felt like I had earned a lot of respect from him and he gave me a lot of respect. And then you're hearing this other side, which is not the person that I know, and that's really hard. I hate that anybody experienced that in general, especially [from] somebody that has been very kind to me in my life, [and] in my career. It's like two different people; he's like a grandfather." (H/T: Wrestling Inc.)

Becky Lynch details her experience working alongside Seth Rollins

Becky Lynch recently reflected on a negative experience she had while working with her husband, Seth Rollins. She attributed it to a poorly written storyline.

Speaking to ET Online, Becky Lynch looked back at competing in a mixed tag team match alongside The Visionary. Rollins & The Man faced Baron Corbin & Lacey Evans in a Winners Take All bout at Extreme Rules 2019.

Lynch said that the angle didn't help their characters and simply highlighted her and Rollins' already public real-life relationship on TV.

"That storyline was awful, terrible, one of the worst in history. Why, I'll tell you why. Because when I came into it, I thought this will be cool, two bada** champions fighting side by side. As a fan, I want to see that. But as storylines went, they were like, 'Becky and Seth are in a real-life relationship, everybody. In case you didn't know, Becky and Seth are in a relationship. And so, with the storyline, that Becky and Seth are in, which is, they are in a real-life relationship.' It was just ad nauseam. They beat it into people's throats that we were in a relationship." [H/T: ETOnline]

Lynch will battle Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship at WrestleMania XL. Will she dethrone the dominant titleholder at The Show of Shows in Philadelphia? Only time will tell.

