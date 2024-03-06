Controversial John Cena comments on Vince McMahon allegations draws dramatic reaction from former WWE star (Exclusive)

WWE legend John Cena's recent comments about former CEO Vince McMahon have led to some harsh words from a former WWE Superstar.

The Cenation Leader recently spoke about the allegations against Vince McMahon, explaining that he still had affection for the former WWE CEO due to their work relationship. As expected, this did not go down well with many, including former superstar Mario Mancini, who has previously been quite vocal about McMahon's misconduct.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's UnSKripted this week, Mario Mancini explained how he understood John Cena's sentiments about sticking by your friends in tough times. However, Mario believes this instance is McMahon's fault and should not deserve sympathy.

"As John Cena said, you know, it's not until the sh*t hits the fan when you find out who your friends really are. I understand that in misfortunes that are unforeseeable. But you know, defecating, an allegation of defecating on somebody's head isn't running to hard times man, I am sorry. And he just said I love Vince McMahon and I am gonna stand by him. [...] Cena just came down, no I am standing by him." [4:35 onwards]

You can check out the full interview here:

Vince McMahon has since issued a statement stating that he would fight the allegations. He has also resigned from the TKO Group board.

If you use any quotes from here, please credit Sportskeeda and embed the exclusive YouTube video.

Find out which wrestler John Cena considers the greatest rapper alive HERE