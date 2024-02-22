John Cena breaks silence on Vince McMahon’s allegations

WWE Superstar John Cena recently broke his silence on the allegations against the Stamford-based company's former CEO, Vince McMahon.

Former WWE employee Janel Grant sent shockwaves across the world of professional wrestling when she filed a lawsuit against Vince McMahon, accusing him of sexual assault and sex trafficking. It resulted in the former company chairman resigning from TKO Group Holdings.

During his appearance on the Howard Stern Show, John Cena shared his thoughts regarding the allegations and the lawsuit. The 46-year-old called the entire situation unfortunate and pointed out he has a great relationship with Vince McMahon, but at the same time, he has some responsibilities towards the company, too:

"I've openly said, I love the guy, I have a great relationship with the guy, and that’s that. It's largely my construct of operating with honesty and communication. Those are strong leads to handling any problem or achievement. The whole thing is super unfortunate, and it s**ks. It deals with an individual I love and an entity I love. I want everyone to have the experience that I have. Not only do I tell a friend that I love them, but I switch to the entity and say, 'How can I help?'" [H/T: Fightful]

John Cena reveals how he handles the entire situation regarding Vince McMahon

During the show, the host, Howard Stern, asked John Cena how he handled the entire situation, considering his relationship with Vince McMahon.

In response, The Cenation Leader stated that it's not that complicated to talk about than it is to listen to. He further spoke about being an advocate of accountability and not just love and friendship:

"I don't think it is complicated to talk about. It is complicated to listen to. That is why I don't necessarily put a lot of time and equity into it. There is still a long way to go. I can say this, I’m a big advocate of love, and friendship, and honesty, and communication, in the same breath. I’m also a big advocate of accountability. If someone's behavior lies so far outside of your value system that the balance shifts of, 'I can't operate in a world where this works.' That's the end result of being accountable."

John Cena is currently away from the company. His last in-ring appearance was against Solo Sikoa in a singles match at Crown Jewel. The Bloodline's Enforcer dominated the former WWE Champion to secure an easy win.

