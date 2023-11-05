3 reasons why Solo Sikoa destroyed John Cena at WWE Crown Jewel

The unexpected outcome of the match between Solo Sikoa and John Cena surprised many fans, as The Bloodline Enforcer not only secured the victory but also dominated the Cenation Leader during the match. Sikoa delivered several devastating Samoan Spikes to Cena's throat, ultimately concluding the match with a commanding and clean triumph.

As this domination from Sikoa is something fans didn't expect, let's discuss three reasons why The Bloodline Enforcer destroyed John Cena so badly at Crown Jewel.

#3. Solo Sikoa squashed John Cena at Crown Jewel to boost his singles career

One potential reason behind Sikoa's dominant victory over the 16-time World Champion at Crown Jewel could be to propel Solo as a standalone superstar within the company. While primarily involved in The Bloodline Saga since his main roster debut, a commanding triumph over Cena would re-establish him as an individual force in the Stamford-based promotion.

Furthermore, a decisive win over a seasoned veteran like John Cena serves as a testament to Solo's ability to dominate independently, without relying solely on the support of the Samoan faction.

#2. Solo might destroy Cena to retire him

Another possible reason for the Enforcer's emphatic victory over the Cenation Leader could be to spark discussions surrounding Cena's potential retirement following Crown Jewel 2023. Given that the 16-time World Champion emphasized the significance of winning this match, his loss, particularly in such a dominant fashion against Sikoa, may fuel speculations about Cena's retirement after the Crown Jewel Premium Live Event.

This outcome is likely to generate considerable anticipation among fans, prompting curiosity about Cena's next move following the resounding defeat at the hands of Solo Sikoa.

#1. To make Solo Sikoa a singles champion soon

Another potential rationale behind Sikoa's resounding victory could be WWE's preparation of the Enforcer for a singles championship pursuit in the main roster. It's worth noting that Solo is a former NXT North American Champion in the company, having been compelled to relinquish the title due to his main roster call-up and involvement with The Bloodline.

However, showcasing Sikoa's ability to defeat a veteran like John Cena decisively could be an indication that WWE is positioning him for his first-ever singles title run on the main roster.

Moreover, many anticipate an imminent showdown between the Enforcer and Roman Reigns, suggesting that this triumph might be part of the plan to establish Sikoa as a formidable threat to The Tribal Chief, further building anticipation for their potential clash in the near future.

