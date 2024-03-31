Becky Lynch hated working with Seth Rollins in WWE due to a major reason

Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch are happily married and have a child, but when it comes to teaming with each other in WWE, Lynch is not happy with their last time doing so.

Soon after their relationship became public, Lynch and Rollins were lumped together by WWE, and they ended up in a storyline. It culminated in them wrestling against Baron Corbin and Lacey Evans at WWE Extreme Rules, a match where they were able to walk away with the win.

Speaking to ET, Becky Lynch opened up about her time working with Seth Rollins. She said that while she loved the match that they were in eventually as a mixed tag team, she hated the storyline that had been written for them. She spoke about how the main point of the storyline had been their being in a relationship and that she hated it.

"That storyline was awful, terrible, one of the worst in history. Why, I'll tell you why. Because when I came into it, I thought this will be cool, two bada** champions fighting side by side, as a fan I want to see that. But as storylines went, they were like, 'Becky and Seth are in a real-life relationship, everybody, in case you didn't know, Becky and Seth are in a relationship. And so, with the storyline, that Becky and Seth are in, which is, they are in a real-life relationship...' It was just ad nauseam. They beat it into people's throats that we were in a relationship (makes vomiting noises)." [H/T - ETonline]

Expand Tweet

Becky Lynch has a big task ahead of her at WrestleMania

Becky Lynch has been busy with her book tour recently, but in the coming week, she will have a bigger task ahead of her.

She will face Rhea Ripley for the WWE Women's World Championship. No star has come close to winning the title from Ripley in her almost one year as champion and Lynch will have to be the one to try to break that record.

Fans will have to wait to see what happens with the match now only a week away at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Poll : Do you want to see Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch team up again? YES! Not again, no 0 votes View Discussion