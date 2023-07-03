"Finn understood the assignment", "Damn that's a bada** pic" - WWE fans in awe of Judgment Day recreating iconic picture of The Beatles

WWE fans recently took to Twitter and reacted to Judgment Day's recreation of an iconic picture of The Beatles at Abbey Road.

Everyone has heard of The Beatles and probably would have seen their iconic Abbey Road picture where they were seen crossing the road. Judgment Day members, Rhea Ripley, Dominik Mysterio, Finn Balor, and Damian Priest recreated a similar moment which left fans in awe.

WWE posted the picture on their main handle and wrote lyrics from the band's song 'Come Together';

"Come Together Right Now... #TheJudgmentDay."

In the photo, WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley took John Lennon's place, Dominik Mysterio took Ringo Starr's place, Finn Balor took Paul McCartney's place, and Damian Priest took George Harrison's place.

You can check out the photo below:

Fans were left in awe of the picture and started commenting on the post. One fan wrote that Finn Balor understood the assignment of the iconic photo as he can be seen barefoot, just like Paul McCartney in the original one.

One fan was speechless and simply wrote 'iconic.'

One fan wrote that the picture was bada**.

One fan wrote that there should be a t-shirt made with this photo and a caption of "Judgment Road" instead of Abbey Road.

One fan wrote that it was a spot-on placement of each of the members.

Another fan wrote that this picture is one of the best versions of the iconic Beatles picture.

Maurice Jackson @MoJackson84 @WWE @ArcherOfInfamy @FinnBalor @DomMysterio35 @RheaRipley_WWE 🤯 🏾 🏾 🏾 This REALLY pops you guys! Imo this is one of the best versions of the iconic pic I've seen anyone do. And it has a actual, subtle theme to it if you know how to look. This REALLY pops you guys! Imo this is one of the best versions of the iconic pic I've seen anyone do. And it has a actual, subtle theme to it if you know how to look. @WWE @ArcherOfInfamy @FinnBalor @DomMysterio35 @RheaRipley_WWE 🤯👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾❤️ This REALLY pops you guys! Imo this is one of the best versions of the iconic pic I've seen anyone do. And it has a actual, subtle theme to it if you know how to look.

One fan was concerned about the Judgment Day breaking up just like The Beatles did after Abbey Road Album.

Massive tease of Judgment Day breaking up at WWE Money in the Bank was very interesting, according to Seth Rollins

Tensions between the Judgment Day teammates raised further when Priest walked out with his briefcase to tease a cash-in during the match between Seth Rollins and Finn Balor. Priest tried to make a move but ended up distracting his own teammate, and Seth Rollins retained the WWE World Heavyweight Championship. This led to an argument between The Judgment Day teammates.

After the MITB Premium Live Event, WWE held a press conference in which Rollins was asked about the threat of Priest cashing in on him.

He said that he was prepared for Priest coming out to cash in, but it was interesting that his teammate Balor wasn't prepared at all.

"I've done it on the grandest stage in the biggest way and so I understand. I knew the moment Damian Priest won that ladder match tonight that there was a chance that he was gonna stick his nose on our business tonight and he did. Fortunately, I was prepared for it for the most part. Didn't seem like Finn was though, so very interesting in that regard," said Rollins.

Even though Finn Balor posted this picture of him staring at his teammate. Damian Priest made it clear that Balor is like a brother to him. Only time will tell if Balor is on the same page as Priest or not.

Do you think Judgment Day will break up soon? Let us know in the comments section below.

