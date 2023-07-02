Massive tease for top faction's break up at Money in the Bank was "very interesting", says Seth Rollins

WWE Superstar Seth Rollins recently said that it was "very interesting" to see a massive tease for Judgment Day's breakup at Money in the Bank.

The fans have sensed tension between Judgment Day teammates Finn Balor and Damian Priest over the past few weeks. Last night Balor went in a bout against Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship.

Tensions between the teammates raised further when Priest walked out with his briefcase to tease a cash-in during the match. Priest tried to make a move but ended up distracting his own teammate, and Seth Rollins retained the title. This led to an argument between The Judgment Day teammates.

After the MITB premium live event, WWE held a press conference in which Rollins was asked about the threat of Priest cashing in on him.

The Visionary said that he had done the same thing in the past, so he understands if Priest would cash in on him. He further said that he was prepared for Priest coming out to cash in, but it was interesting that his teammate Balor wasn't prepared at all.

"I've done it on the grandest stage in the biggest way and so I understand. I knew the moment Damian Priest won that ladder match tonight that there was a chance that he was gonna stick his nose on our business tonight and he did. Fortunately, I was prepared for it for the most part. Didn't seem like Finn was though, so very interesting in that regard," said Rollins. [From 24:03 to 24:28]

You can check out the press conference below:

WWE Superstar Seth Rollins said that Money in the Bank briefcase will change Damian Priest's life

In the same press conference, Seth Rollins said that the WWE Money in the Bank briefcase will change Damian Priest's life just like it did for him. But The Visionary hopes that Priest doesn't do it at his expense.

"That contract changes people's lives. It changed mine, I wouldn't be sitting here holding this title. [I won't] be doing the show if it wasn't for that cash-in. Damian Priest has an opportunity to change his life. I just hope he doesn't do it at my expense," said Rollins. [From 24:30 to 24:47]

Damian Priest said that he knows what to do with his Money in the Bank briefcase. Rollins will need to keep an eye out for the cash-in.

Do you think Damian Priest would cash-in on Seth Rollins? Let us know in the comments section below.

