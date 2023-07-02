Damian Priest outlines plans for WWE future following Money in the Bank

WWE Superstar Damian Priest secured a massive victory at Money in the Bank 2023. He has now addressed his future in the company.

Priest locked horns against Logan Paul, Shinsuke Nakamura, Ricochet, Santos Escobar, Butch, and LA Knight on July 1. The Judgment Day member came out on top and won the prestigious WWE Money in the Bank briefcase. The contract will allow him to cash in on any major title whenever he deems fit.

The Archer of Infamy appeared in the post-MITB press conference and addressed several crucial questions about his trajectory in the promotion. One journalist asked Priest if he would take advice from someone who was experienced and had previously won the briefcase. In response, The Judgment Day member said his goal is to cash in and win a title whenever he sees an opportunity.

Priest mentioned he would probably take advice from a WWE Superstar who has successfully cashed in their contract.

"I don't go around asking advice [on] how to do a Chokeslam, right? So, we know what the deal is. I see an opportunity, I cash in, [and] win a title. You know, that's the goal. So, for me, do I seek advice? Yeah, maybe if it's right there in front of me, of course, it'd be silly of me not to take advice from somebody who's been there [and] done that. But ultimately, I've been doing things my way, and so far, my way has been working. So, I have a pretty good idea of what I wanna do with this [MITB briefcase]." [From 13:39 to 14:09]

You can check out the press conference below:

Damian Priest opened up about tensions with Finn Balor after WWE Money in the Bank

Over the past few weeks, The Judgment Day members have had issues with each other. Tensions were raised further when Priest walked out with his briefcase to tease a cash-in during Seth Rollins' bout against Finn Balor. The Archer of Infamy tried to make a move but ended up distracting his teammate, costing him the win.

Despite their heated interaction at MITB, Priest made it clear during the post-show press conference that Balor is like a brother to him. He assured fans everything was good within The Judgment Day.

"Look, sometimes there are misunderstandings, and to be fair, we have had few lately. But, as far as The Judgment Day is concerned or Finn Balor and I are concerned, we're brothers. Everything is good. I think he wasn't sure if I was there to cash in on him, which wasn't the goal, it wasn't an idea of mine, I did not want to do that," mentioned Priest.

Fans eagerly await the day Damian Priest will use his briefcase to challenge for a major title.

