Adrian Morejon's wife Melany shows off her "yoga sculpt" physique donning bikini top and tights 

San Diego Padres pitcher Adrian Morejon has been a key piece for the National League West team in their pursuit of the division title this season. While Morejon continues to deliver on the pitch, his wife, Melany, showcases her grind away from it.

Melany often shares updates from her gateaways on Instagram, but on Saturday, she shared a mirror selfie in a green bikini top and tights to showcase her physique, crediting yoga for her sculpted abs.

"Yoga sculpt," Melany captioned her post.

(Image source - Instagram)

Melany has been a constant presence in the stands, cheering for the Padres and her husband. In another Instagram story, she shared a picture from the camera booth, holding a camera with a playful caption:

"Give me my media pass now and yes, I'm in fact zooming in harddd on Adrian."

(Image source - Instagram)

The picture was likely from the Padres' series finale against the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday at Petco Park. Morejon, who pitched out of the bullpen in the eighth inning, walked three batters and conceded an earned run in 0.2 innings as the Reds came from behind to win 2-1.

Adrian Morejon's wife Melany lashes out at fans spewing hate on social media

When Adrian Morejon's Padres teammate Jason Adam exited a game early due to a leg injury earlier this month, he received hate from fans on social media. Adam's wife, Kelsey, shared a snapshot of the hate comments the Padres pitcher received on social media.

Morejon's wife, Melany, reacted to the post, sharing it on her Instagram story to call out the fans for their comments.

"Some of you need to realize that those players on your TVs are HUMANS!! Jason and his family are some of the kindest, most amazing people we have ever played with.

"This is just cruel and disgusting, especially coming from 'fans.' Stop feeling so comfortable behind a stupid screen, and think before you leave these type of comments!!!"

The Padres are chasing defending World Series champions the Los Angeles Dodgers for the division title, with the rivals likely to go neck to neck during the final stretch of the regular season.

