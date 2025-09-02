  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • MLB
  • "Those players on your TVs are humans" - Adrian Morejon’s wife Melany slams "cruel” comments targeting Jason Adam’s family with powerful message

"Those players on your TVs are humans" - Adrian Morejon’s wife Melany slams "cruel” comments targeting Jason Adam’s family with powerful message

By Chaitanya Prakash
Modified Sep 02, 2025 03:46 GMT
2025 MLB All-Star Game: Red Carpet - Source: Getty
Adrian Morejon’s wife Melany slams "cruel” comments targeting Jason Adam’s family with powerful message - Source: Getty

The San Diego Padres suffered a setback against the Baltimore Orioles on Monday after All-Star pitcher Jason Adam sustained a leg injury. Adam was charged off the field after pitching 0.2 innings.

Ad

Following Adam's injury on Monday, his wife, Kelsey, shared the hate the pircher's family received on social media. In an Instagram story, Kelsey, shared a snapshot of the comments, writing:

"I usually can let these comments go when my husband has a bad outing but the fact that this is what I open up my Instagram to after my husband gets carried off the field because he got hurt. This is not just criticism, this is cruel!!! These players are real people with real families!!!"
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
(Image source - Instagram)
(Image source - Instagram)

Kelsey's message caught the attention of fellow Padres pitcher Adrian Morejon's wife Melany. She shared Kelsey's story on Instagram, captioning it:

Ad
"Some of you need to realize that those players on your TVs are HUMANS!! Jason and his family are some of the kindest, most amazing people we have ever played with. This is just cruel and disgusting, especially coming from 'fans.' Stop feeling so comfortable behind a stupid screen and think before you leave these type of comments!!!"
Ad
(Image source - Instagram)
(Image source - Instagram)

Jason Adam went down in pain, holding his leg, after throwing his 26th pitch on Monday. His cleats seemingly got stuck on the mound and he slipped, injuring his left leg.

Ad

While fans on social media were brash with their comments, the crowd at Petco Park gave Adam a standing ovation as he was being charged off the field.

Adrian Morejon's wife, Melany, enjoys time away in the woods.

Adrian Morejon earned his first All-Star selection this year and is gearing up for his team's strong push for a postseason spot in an intense battle for the NL West title.

Ad

While Morejon is doing his stuff from the mound, his wife, Melany is cooling off away from the action. She shared pictures of her time in the woods, relaxing on a tree near a stream in one of the pictures.

"Fairy whispers and secret streams," Melany captioned her Instagram post.
About the author
Chaitanya Prakash

Chaitanya Prakash

Chaitanya Prakash is an editor who covers US Sports at Sportskeeda. His first brush with sportswriting was in 2012 when the greatest football manager of all time, Sir Alex Ferguson, bid farewell to the beautiful game.

Although having started out professionally as a cricket writer in 2022, Chaitanya's curiosity and indiscriminate interest in all sports in general eventually introduced him to America's favorite pastime.

While Chaitanya's favorite player from the current crop is the dynamic Venezuelan Ronald Acuna Jr., his all-time favorite, however, is Pedro Martinez, for his self-belief and consistency. He also rates Jose Bautista's iconic bat flip in 2015 as his favorite moment in baseball history.

Chaitanya specializes in reporting on technical aspects of the game or analyzing patterns behind specific plays. He also likes pondering over players' self-assessments following the conclusion of a game as it helps him get an idea of how they think about the sport in general.

When not cheering for his favorites across sports, Chaitanya likes being transported to the past through a good war documentary or a historical documentary in general.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications