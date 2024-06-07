Who is Bun B married to and how many kids does he have? Rapper tearfully testifies over traumatic Demonte Jackson home invasion

Houston rapper Bernard Freeman aka Bun B broke down in tears as he recalled how a 2019 home invasion traumatized his wife, Angela “Queenie” Walls during his testimony in court on Thursday. The sentencing hearing for the intruder Demonte Jackson took place five years after he pleaded guilty.

Bun and his wife Queenie have been married since 2003 and celebrated their 20th anniversary in March last year. The UGK rapper is a father to his two stepchildren, one of whom is rapper Young B, a member of the group Youngest N Charge.

The Trill Burgers co-founder first met Queenie, who is older than him when she was a single mother of two. In a 2010 interview, Bun opened up about his wife’s social anxiety and how she did not prefer media attention. He said at the time:

“I can’t blame her for not wanting to participate. This industry is not real, and my wife is a very real individual. She keeps me steeped in reality.”

Bun was asked how he and his wife raised their two children, who were 24 and 25 at the time. The rapper responded:

“When the kids started dating, we started having differences. I’m a dad so I don’t want anyone touching my daughter, but on the other hand, she’s a woman and doesn’t want the child closeted for too long, because you get out there and have no way of dealing with people in a social setting. But now we have a grandbaby, and that’s a whole different issue.”

"She didn't deserve this" - Bun B tearfully recounts the impact the 2019 home invasion left on his wife

During Bun B’s testimony on Thursday, the rapper recalled Demonte Jackson intruded into their Houston home on a Tuesday afternoon in 2019. He noted his wife Queenie had just finished her therapy due to anxiety issues before the invasion happened.

Bun recounted that on the day of the incident, his wife answered the door after the doorbell rang because she thought it was a delivery person from Amazon. However, she was met with a man wearing a mask who then forced himself into their home while the rapper was on the second floor.

When he heard her screaming, “Just take the car!”, Bun B grabbed his gun to go downstairs. He said Jackson held a gun to Queenie’s head as he heard her pleading:

“Don't come downstairs. He's going to kill me.”

Bun said in court he had never heard his wife’s voice reflect that much terror in his 20-plus years of marriage. He expressed wanting to confront the person who implanted that kind of fear in his wife’s voice. The rapper continued:

"She was very panicked. She was borderline hysterical. She just did not want me to go out that door and face the person with the gun."

Bun B narrated that by the time he got downstairs, he saw the intruder in the driver's seat of Queenie’s car in their garage. He fired at Jackson five to six times with one of the bullets hitting the latter’s shoulder. Jackson fired back and fell out of the car. As both men began fighting on the ground, the rapper recalled:

“My wife came through the garage door. She started screaming when she saw that we were on the ground, tussling. He kind of broke away from me and took off running.”

Bun B chased Jackson and made him take his mask off as he explained he wanted to know the intruder’s identity. He said:

“I wanted to know if this was someone I knew personally or someone that knew someone I knew personally.”

He added:

"Just the idea of seeing my wife in this state, I wanted to know who had done this to her."

Bun B called the incident “traumatizing” and claimed they are dealing with the impact to this day. He added tearfully:

“There are times when she gets closed off. She can't communicate, and I just get so angry all over again because she didn't deserve this. She didn't ask for this.”

The rapper recalled the following morning of the incident his wife Queenie had a breakdown in their kitchen to the extent she left the house and did not go back. Bun said Queenie had to be put on a blindfold to pack her bags because looking at the stairs reminded her of Jackson entering their home and triggered her. He continued:

“She was broken. She was absolutely broken…My wife never stepped foot in that house again.”

Bun B claimed the memories of the invasion continued to terrify Queenie even during the COVID-19 pandemic, especially when she saw strangers who resembled Demonte Jackson.