Who is Dylan Dilinjah? Diddy's former "Making The Band" member reportedly arrested for assault

Dylan Dilinjah - a former member of Diddy's Making The Band 2 reality TV show - was allegedly arrested on Friday, April 4. Per HotNewHipHop, Dilinjah was allegedly booked for a misdemeanor offense of assault in association with an altercation that took place in North Carolina's Wake Country on Thursday, April 3.

The other man involved in the alleged altercation with Dylan Dilinjah was Paul Joseph Gulallo, who claims that Dilinjah slapped him at least twice in the face with an open hand.

Dylan Dilinjah is a Brooklyn-based reggae and dancehall artist who was one of the contestants in Diddy's second iteration of MTV's Making The Band in 2002, where he was selected in an audition of over 40,000 participants. Having made it in the show, Dilinjah was then chosen by Diddy to be a member of a group called Da Band.

Dave Chappelle, the renowned comedian, also performed a comedy skit on Da Band, in which he highlighted Dylan Dilinjah as one of the top 5 rappers. Even after the band parted ways, Dilinjah continued to stay in the recording studio and also toured the Caribbean.

While Dylan Dilinjah was released from prison within less than 24 hours of his arrest (by reportedly posting a $500 bail bond), the artist is required to appear in court on July 1, 2025.

Diddy's former mentee claimed that Chappelle's comic skit "burned" his career

According to HotNewHipHop, Dylan Dilinjah appeared in an episode of We Are Flatbush in March 2024, and explained how Dave Chappelle's skit ruined his music career, saying:

"Any time I send my music to DJs, they say, 'Oh, that's the n***a that Dave Chappelle made fun of. Nah, I'm good on that'. Any time I send my music to DJs, they say, 'Oh, that's the n***a that Dave Chappelle made fun of. Nah, I'm good on that'."

Dilinjah continued:

"So now I have a newborn, and the fridge is empty in 2005, and no one is calling me. Everyone is laughing. I'm legend now! But [back then] I'm f***ed up for what you just did. And you're not answering the phone. At that time, no one picking up they phone. Not one label. And at that time, you had to sign to a record label, and I called all of them direct. And they said, 'I can't help you.' That joke gone, boy, that joke took over. That joke burned [my career]."

News of Dylan Dilinjah's arrest came a day before his mentor on Making the Band 2 - Sean "Diddy" Combs was hit by two new criminal charges. Joining the growing pile of lawsuits against the rap mogul, the new accusations against Diddy are of s*x trafficking and engaging in prostitution.

Per BBC, the accusations were made public in a Manhattan court on Friday, April 4, where prosecutors alleged that Diddy recruited, transported, and forced his victims to engage in s*x acts and pr*stituton between 2021 and 2024. The Bad Boy Records owner has continued to deny all the allegations he faces.

