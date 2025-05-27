Who is Giovanna Ramos? Playboi Carti describes model as his "wife" while performing on The Weeknd's After Hours Til Dawn Tour in Detroit

Playboi Carti had been serving as the opener for The Weeknd's ongoing After Hours Til Dawn Tour. During Carti's latest performance in Detroit, he referred to Giovanna Ramos as his "wife." A clip showing the moment has reportedly been circulating all across social media platforms. Carti described Giovanna that way shortly before performing Rather Lie.

While the audience seemed excited about his performance, Carti could be heard saying:

"Shoutout to my wife Gio."

The crowd then cheered even louder as Playboi Carti began his performance. Rumors surrounding the two had first surfaced in September of last year when a particular X account (@FearedBuck) shared a photo of them. The user claimed that they were dating. However, none of them had publicly confirmed anything.

Giovanna Ramos is a 25-year-old model born in March 2000 in Brazil, according to famousbirthdays.com. The influencer has gained fame primarily for her modeling work and brand promotions. She currently has 1 million followers on Instagram.

In March 2023, Ramos told VoyageLA that she began modeling as a teenager when she was only 16 years old. At the time, she also said:

"I've been chasing my modeling dream for 5-6 years and I’m just now actually seeing my hard work pay off. I think the hardest part about the journey and staying motivated/positive throughout everything."

Talking about an important lesson that she had learnt, the model said:

"My most important lesson has been a "no" doesn't mean "never". It just means that wasn't for me right now, but when time is right? I'll it will be."

Playboi Carti had shared photos with Giovanna Ramos claiming that they were banned from the Met Gala

While neither Playboi Carti nor Giovanna Ramos has ever openly spoken about their relationship, the rapper has shared a couple of photos of themselves on Instagram. On May 7, Carti posted a few pictures on Instagram and wrote in the caption that they were not allowed to be a part of the Met Gala.

The caption read:

"MET GALA BANNED ME FELT LIKE WE GOT KICKED OUT OF PROM BUT WE GOOD @ft.gioo WITH ME IM A HAPPY MAN F**K EM."

As for the recent concert, this wasn't the first time Ramos was referred to as Carti's "wife." Earlier this month, Summer Walker posted a story on Instagram in which she called Ramos the rapper's "wife."

According to reports by Complex, the screenshot of this particular story went viral on social media platforms. The screengrab showed Walker thanking Playboi Carti and his rumored partner.

The story read:

"Thank you Carti for pulling up to add a great finishing touch to my album, you were a perfect gentleman and your wife is so sweet n funny."

As for Ramos, she previously collaborated with Zaza & Friends back in 2023. Although she was born in Brazil, Giovanna Ramos was raised in Brooklyn and then moved to Atlanta to pursue her modeling career.

Meanwhile, Playboi Carti and The Weeknd are set to cover several other cities for their ongoing tour. The list includes Denver, Santa Clara, Paradise, Seattle, Toronto, Orlando, Houston, and Montreal, to name a few.

