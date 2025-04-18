Joseph Seiders, the longtime drummer and backing vocalist for the renowned indie rock band The New Pornographers, has been arrested on multiple charges related to child exploitation. Warrants suggest Seiders engaged in video recording underage individuals inside public restrooms while police discovered possession of child p*rnography.

Born on September 5, 1980, in Winchester, Massachusetts, Joseph Seiders established himself as a respected musician with a rich musical background. After growing up in Derry, New Hampshire, Seiders started his musical career by learning classical piano at age five, but switched to playing drums because his father introduced him to the instrument.

Seiders was a musician for years before joining The New Pornographers in 2014. He has played with artists such as Neko Case, Emitt Rhodes, Juliana Hatfield, John Oates, and Tracy Bonham. His music was also featured in the 2015 Disney movie Tinker Bell and the Legend of the NeverBeast.

After The New Pornographers released their 2014 album Brill Bruisers, Joseph Seiders took over as a full-time member to replace Kurt Dahle, who had been their drummer for many years. His performance appeared in albums such as Whiteout Conditions (2017), In the Morse Code of Brake Lights (2019), and their latest release, Continue as a Guest (2023). The band included Seiders in their 2025 recording of “Ballad of the Last Payphone.”

Joseph Seiders has recently been arrested for charges of Child Pornography by the Riverside County Sheriff's Department on April 9, 2025.

The arrest took place following an investigation initiated two days before, on April 7, 2025, when an 11-year-old boy reported:

“An unknown male adult recorded him on a cell phone while he was using the restroom at the location.”

The incident took place in the restroom of a Chick-fil-A in Palm Desert, California. Two days later, employees working at the same Chick-fil-A location stated:

“A male was entering and exiting the restroom with juvenile males at the business.”

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department officials recognized the man as Seiders, 44, before arresting him. Police conducted thorough searches on Joseph's possessions, his residence, in addition to his vehicle after his apprehension. Authorities later confirmed that digital evidence, including child sexual abuse material, was recovered from Seiders’ cellphone.

Seiders stands charged with possession of child p*rnography at the felony level and misdemeanor offenses that include annoying/molesting a child, invading privacy, and attempting to invade privacy. Seiders entered a not guilty plea at his court appearance. A $1 million bail was his condition following his arrest, while his next court date awaits April 22, 2025.

The New Pornographers, who are widely regarded as one of the genre’s most influential acts since their formation in the late 1990s, were quick to distance themselves from Seiders.

In an official statement shared with PITCHFORK on April 17, 2025, a spokesperson for the New Pornographers stated :

“Everyone in the band is absolutely shocked, horrified, and devastated by the news of the charges against Joe Seiders—and we have immediately severed all ties with him. Our hearts go out to everyone who has been impacted by his actions.”

Joseph Seiders' arrest on charges related to child p*rnography has shocked the music community and led to his immediate dismissal from The New Pornographers.

As the legal process unfolds, a legal investigation, including possession of child pornography and invasion of privacy against Seiders, will be conducted at the Larson Justice Center in Indio, California, on April 22, 2025.

