Is Justin Bieber millions of dollars in debt? Singer's team dismisses reports as ill-informed and clickbait 

Recent reports surrounding Justin Bieber's personal and financial struggles have sparked concerns among his former associates. Speculations that the singer could be facing financial trouble surfaced after an article by The Hollywood Reporter titled Justin Bieber's Crisis of Faith? claimed that Bieber is millions in debt. However, the singer's representatives have denied financial distress.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, anonymous individuals who previously worked with Bieber raised concerns about his financial decisions and business relationships. Some expressed concerns about decisions made by his team after he canceled the 'Justice World Tour' in 2022 because of health issues.

THR's insiders also claimed that Bieber was left with millions of dollars in debt after cancelling his 'Justice World Tour' in 2022. A former team member further stated to THR in an article published on April 16, 2025:

"Seeing him disintegrate like this … it’s watching the embodiment of someone not living their purpose.”

They added:

"He’s lost. There’s no one protecting him because there’s no one there willing to say no to him. You say no, you get blown out."

A representative for Bieber commented on THR's sources in a statement to PEOPLE:

"This is just clickbait stupidity based on unnamed and ill-informed 'sources,' disappointed that they no longer work with Justin. As Justin forges his way forward, these unnecessary stories and inaccurate assumptions will continue. But, they won’t deter him from staying committed to following the right path".

The rep further stated that the alleged financial distress bears no resemblance to reality.

Justin Bieber cuts ties with Drew House

Justin Bieber made an unexpected departure from his brand Drew House, which he co-founded in 2018. Bieber revealed his decision through an Instagram Story on April 10, 2025, before removing it, as an announcement to his followers. Through his Instagram story, he stated that the brand doesn't match with his current life path or personal values:

"I, Justin Bieber am no longer involved in this brand. Drew House doesn't represent me or my family or life. If your [sic] rocking with me the human Justin Bieber don't waste ur money on Drew House," he wrote.

Shortly after, Bieber launched a new fashion venture, a clothing line called SKYLRK, reflecting a fresh chapter in his business endeavors.

Justin discussed feelings of self-doubt and a desire to overcome personal challenges in an Instagram story posted on March 13, 2025, as per CNN. In the post, he admitted to feeling like a fraud and expressed a commitment to personal growth:

"People told me my whole life 'wow Justin u deserve that' and I personally have always felt unworthy. Like I was a fraud, Like when people told me I deserve something, it made me feel sneaky like, damn if only they knew my thoughts."

He posted on Instagram seven days later, on March 22, 2025.

"I got anger issues too, but I wanna grow and not react so much smh," he wrote.

The post features a close-up image of him in a sweatshirt, along with a throwback picture, while expressing his anger problems in his caption.

Despite the rumors, there's no clear proof that Justin Bieber is in serious financial trouble. Bieber's representatives deny the financial trouble claims by labeling them fake and sensational.

