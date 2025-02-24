Who is K Money? Rapper spotted in a wheelchair at Raptors arena after allegedly getting into a fight with Top 5's gang member

K Money, aka Kareemallah Muhammad, is a rapper born in September 1999 in Canada. He is known for some of his tracks like Come Outside and BANG BANG.

A video capturing the rapper apparently getting thrashed by a Top 5's gang member at the Raptors arena, has recently been going viral on social media. One clip has been shared by DJ Akademiks from his official X account, Akademiks TV. The caption of the video read:

"Toronto rapper K Money apparently got caught lacking by a Top 5 GGG goon at the raptors arena."

The video got viral after being circulated across the internet. The clip, dated February 23, gained more than 32K views as well as over 350 likes. Shortly after Akademiks shared this video on X, formerly Twitter, he posted another footage of the 25-year-old hiphop artist.

In the second video, the rapper could be seen sitting on a wheel chair while being escorted to the medical zone of the Raptors arena. The caption for the second tweet read:

"Toronto rapper K Money was escorted on a wheel chair into the medical bay at raptors arena."

The video received more than 23K views within 24 hours of being uploaded on the social media platform. According to the tweets reporting the bashing incident, the two rappers were rivals.

According to famousbirthdays.com, K Money's single Come Outside was streamed more than 16 million times on Spotify. The outlet reported that the rapper began dropping music back in 2017. A year later, in 2018, he faced some charges surrounding human trafficking. K Money is the brother of rapper Casper TNG.

K Money was apparently beaten up by a rivals gang member belonging to Top5's group

A name that got highlighted in the recently circulated beating clips along with K Money was that of Top5. Top5, born as Hassan Ali, is a Canadian rapper, who made headlines last year in September after being released from custody in connection to a murder case.

In September, DJ Akademiks even shared screenshots which showed Top5 thanking Drake for paying for the lawyer to get him out of the lawsuit. In the post that Akademiks then shared on social media, a screenshot of an Instagram post shared by Top5 could be seen. The caption of Top5's post read:

"Shoutout big bro @champagnepapi for the Lawyer Fees & Gary Grill for being the best lawyer in Toronto. #ALLAHUAKBAR."

The rapper was released on September 23, as per Billboard, after being charged with first-degree murder. He was freed after the Crown in the Ontario Superior Court of Justice stayed the charge against him.

His charges were in connection to the murder of a 20-year-old accounting student named Hashim Omar Hashi, in Toronto in 2021. About two weeks after the shooting, authorities took Hassan Ali into custody, where he had been since until getting freed last year.

The case was suspended after the judge particularly stated that his social media posts could not be considered evidence in the case.

As for the latest bashing video of K Money, neither him nor Top5 has officially spoken about the incident as of now.

