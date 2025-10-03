Who is leading Gold Derby’s first major prediction for the 2026 Grammys?

Gold Derby, an American awards prediction website, released its 2026 Grammys predictions, and Lady Gaga is leading the pack. Per the Gold Derby's combined ranking of nomination predictions, Lady Gaga's seventh studio album, Mayhem, currently tops the predictions for nominations on three major awards, including Album, Record, and Song of the Year.The 14-track project arrived earlier this year, with tracks like Garden of Eden, Zombieboy, and Perfect Celebrity. Meanwhile, per Gold Derby's data, Kendrick Lamar is second in the top three categories for his album, GNX, and single, Luther, with SZA. It could be another strong showing for Lamar after winning all five categories he was nominated in last year's Grammys. Bad Bunny, who is headlining the 2026 Super Bowl Halftime Show, is also in the running for Album of the Year. He's also predicted to get a nod for the other two major categories. Sabrina Carpenter's Manchild album and its title track also put the pop star in third place on Gold Derby's predictions for Record and Song of the Year. Kendrick Lamar at the 67th GRAMMY Awards (Image via Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)BLACKPINK Rosé and Bruno Mars also make it into the top five for Record of the Year predictions for APT in the Grammys. Meanwhile, Alex Warren tops the category for New Artist, according to Gold Derby, just ahead of Lola Young, Sombr, The Marias, and Addison Rae. The set of nominations for the 2026 Grammys will be announced on November 7, 2025, with the final round of voting on December 12 to January 5, 2025.Grammys 2026 aside, Lady Gaga recently kicked off her Mayhem Ball Tour in the UKWhile it happened at the last minute, Lady Gaga went back on tour to celebrate the release of her seventh studio album, Mayhem. Her Mayhem Ball World Tour kicked off in July 2025, with several back-to-back shows in six cities in the US and Canada, ending with a three-date show in Chicago in mid-September. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostOn September 29 and 30, Gaga kicked off her European tour, starting with a back-to-back show at the O2 in London, with another show scheduled on October 2. Her September 29 show made headlines after the singer-actress brought two of her Wednesday season 2 co-stars, Emma Myers and Evie Templeton, onstage for a special performance of her new song, The Dead Dance. The Dead Dance, which Lady Gaga released on September 3 to coincide with Wednesday's return to Netflix, opened at No.1 on the Dance Digital Song Sales chart, according to Billboard. It's reportedly her ninth No.1 on the charts, and the third one in 2025 alone after Abracadabra in February and Vanish Into You in March. After her shows at the O2, Gaga will be in Manchester for one night before starting her two-date concerts in Stockholm, Milan, Barcelona, and more. The European leg of her tour comes after her shows in the US grossed over $100 million, according to Billboard. According to Billboard Boxscore data, her 27 shows in the US earlier this year sold around 378,000 tickets, bringing her about $103.4 million, making it the highest-grossing leg in the history of her tours. Stay tuned for more news and updates ahead of the official 2026 Grammys nominations announcement on November 7.